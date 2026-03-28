World Health Day 2026: Male infertility and the hidden emotional struggle beyond diagnosis and treatment

Male infertility is more than a medical condition. Understand its emotional toll, mental health impact, stigma, and why men need better psychological support and open conversations.

Infertility is ever so oftenspoken through a clinical lens that sheds importance on diagnosis, treatment procedures and reproductive technologies. However, infertility goes far beyond biology. For many men, the journey involves emotional, psychological, and social challenges that remain largely unaddressed in public discourse. While medical science has made substantial advances in understanding male reproductive health, the psychosocial aspect of male infertility continues to receive relatively less attention.

Emotional impact of infertility on men

According to Dr Dhondiram Bharati, Sr. Executive Director, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, "Though many couples around the world face infertility, quite a many of these cases are related to the male. However, conversations around infertility have at certain instances placed the emotional burden on women. Emerging research has stated that men too experience substantial psychological distress when they face infertility issues. Men, when faced with infertility, at times show symptoms such as anxiety, depressive feelings, reduced self-esteem and emotional strain. These reactions are shaped by social expectations, culture and perceptions surrounding masculinity and fatherhood."

Masculinity, identity and infertility

When speaking about infertility, it is perceived with a notion of masculinity and identity. The ability to father a child is seen as masculine and a fulfilling social role. These ideas, however, challenge expectations when one comes across infertility. Men may harbour feelings of self-doubt, being inadequate or a perception of failure, even though infertility is often not within their control.

Impact on relationships and sexual wellbeing

Such perceptions can influence and affect relationships and sexual well-being. Couples facing infertility come across disappointment, uncertainty and face cycles of hope, especially when undergoing assisted reproductive treatment. On the other hand, men when undergoing diagnosis may come across performance anxiety, reduced libido or other forms of stress which could further worsen emotional well-being.

Social and cultural settings play a significant role in how men experience infertility. Many times, infertility is seen as a 'women's issue' which may discourage men from seeking assessment or being part of conversations that include infertility. This could lead to delayed diagnosis and care for male infertility conditions.

Need for a holistic approach to fertility care

The doctor further said, "Having the right approach to fertility care in the clinical settings becomes crucial as couples navigate their fertility and its emotional implications together. Many specialists are now encouraging care that takes both partners into account. This helps in medical evaluations along with psychological counselling and opens communication between partners. Bringing these elements into routine care helps fertility treatment address not just the clinical side, but the human experience as well."

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Why awareness and open conversations matter?

Notably, there is a rising understanding that male infertility should be addressed with a broader perspective that recognises both medical and psychosocial factors. Incorporating counselling along with open communication among couples and raising awareness around male infertility can help in reducing stigma and support more constructive ways of coping. Public conversations around infertility are slowly shifting, with growing emphasis on the fact that reproductive challenges do not reflect personal weakness but are medical conditions that can affect anyone.

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