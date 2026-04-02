World Health Day 2026: Healthy pregnancy beyond diet, why mental health, sleep and lifestyle matter for mother and baby

#FitIndiaHitIndia: Healthy pregnancy goes beyond diet. Know how mental health, quality sleep and daily lifestyle habits impact both mother's wellbeing and baby's long-term development.

When we think about pregnancy, we usually talk about food. We wonder what to eat, what to avoid and which nutrients are good for the baby. Experts say that a healthy pregnancy is about more than just food. Mental health, sleep and lifestyle are just as important for the mother and the baby. Here's all you need to know.

Pregnancy is more than just diet

In an exclusive chat with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, a Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at Nurture, explains, "Pregnancy is a change. Our bodies and feelings are affected. Sometimes we feel moody, anxious or stressed because of the changes in our hormones. If we do not take care of these feelings they can affect our health. So it is not enough to focus on what we eat. We need to take care of ourselves including our emotions and body."

Why mental health matters during pregnancy?

The importance of mental health during pregnancy is something we should think about. When we are stressed, it can affect our sleep, appetite and the baby's development. Experts say that doing things like meditation, prenatal yoga and being around people can help us manage stress and provide relief to the mind.

The role of sleep in a healthy pregnancy

Pregnancy is also very important in relation to sleep. Unless we rest, we may become fatigued and emotional, even become ill. The physicians recommend expectant mothers aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep per night. Even such details as not playing with our phones before sleep and turning our bedroom into a relaxing piece can assist us in sleeping better.

How do lifestyle habits affect pregnancy health?

The way we live our lives can also make a difference. Exercising such as walking or practising yoga may make us stay healthy and even make delivery easier. We must also make attempts to avoid such habits as smoking and drinking reduce our caffeine consumption and attend our doctor visits.

Dr Archana says, "Pregnancy is not about food. We need to think about our emotions, sleep and lifestyle. Some women eat the foods but if they are stressed or tired it can still affect the baby. We tell women to take care of their mental health just like they take care of their nutrition. Exercise, a family and emotional care can make pregnancy better. It is also important to take time for ourselves and have a support system."

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Why are support systems important during pregnancy?

Having people who care about us is also important for our health during pregnancy. When our family and partners support us, it can reduce our stress. Make pregnancy a better experience.

Finally, a healthy pregnancy is not about the availability of the right foods to eat. It is concerned with living. Sleep and lifestyle choices are equally important as nutrition is as well as mental health. When we listen and follow these things, then we are able to have a happier pregnancy.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.