World Contraception Day 2023: How Effective Are Contraceptive Methods?

No method of contraception is one hundred per cent effective. There is always a 2 per cent or 5 per cent chance if it not working. So, what are your best options?

World Contraception Day was launched in 2007 as a global initiative. The aim is to spread awareness regarding the ways of contraception and family planning. In India, there is a severe lack of awareness regarding contraception. Research says that the rate of adolescent pregnancy is very high mainly because of lack of awareness. This is why, observing this day is crucial. The emphasis is on people's ability to make informed decisions about reproductive and sexual health and also family planning.

There are many types of contraceptive methods but are they 100 per cent effective? Let us find out what experts say.

Barrier Methods

The first way to prevent pregnancy is through condoms. Condoms are available for men as well as women. Along with stopping pregnancy, it also helps in preventing sexually transmitted diseases and infections from spreading to people.

Intrauterine Devices

There are two IUD's namely, copper IUD and Hormonal IUD. The first method works by releasing a toxin to kill the sperm and the second method works by releasing progestin hormones. This hormone thickens the uterus lining making it less receptive to fertilized eggs.

Hormonal Methods

Hormonal methods are also very effective and there are multiple methods to stay safe. Birth control pills, birth control patch, birth control shot, birth control implant and birth control pills. All of these methods work by control the body's hormone regulation. But, their effectiveness lasts for a while and this time period may be different for each method.

Emergency Contraception

Contraceptive methods are never 100 per cent effective. There is always a 2 per cent or 5 per cent chance if it not working. So, in that case, a person can also opt for emergency contraception. These include pill which are also called morning after pills.

Permanent Methods

Not many people opt for this method of contraception because it is permanent. The first method includes tubal ligation or female sterilization. This is a surgical procedure done to close or clock the fallopian tubes. The second method is vasectomy. This is for men. It is a surgical procedure to cut or seal the vas deferens.

Are They 100 Per Cent Effective?

As mentioned earlier, no method is one hundred per cent effective. According to experts, condoms are supposed to be 98 percent effective when used in the right way. IUD's are also effective and according to experts, it may by more than 99 per cent effective. However, it does not stop the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. Any kinds of oral contraception are almost 99 per cent effective if taken at the right time and in the right amount. If anyone forgets to take them or delays the pill, it is only 93 per cent effective.

