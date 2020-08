No two babies are alike, so you need to find the right position that will make it easy for your baby to feed. @Shutterstock

Breastfeeding is natural, no doubt, but you may just get stressed by the very thought. Many people think that breastfeeding will come naturally to a new mom. But this is a new thing for a first-time mother. There may be many questions in your mind about how to nurse your baby. On World Breastfeeding Week, we try to answer all your questions on everything regarding this issue. When you first become a mother, you will probably be clueless as to how exactly to go about it. You may also encounter many problems along the way. Here, you will find answers to common breastfeeding queries that most new moms have. So, relax, sit back, and go through our breastfeeding tips on this World Breastfeeding Week. Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week: 6 tips to care for your breasts while nursing

Helping your baby get to the breast

When you first start breastfeeding your baby, it may be awkward for your baby. But you can make things easy for him or her. Anticipate your little one’s needs by watching for a few tell-tale signs. When your baby is hungry, he may turn or raise his head repeatedly and also open and close his mouth. Another sign is sucking on anything at hand and sticking his tongue out. Whenever you notice this, just offer your breast to your baby. He will know what to do. Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week: Get to know how nursing helps boost your baby’s brainpower

Helping your baby latch on

You need to find the right position that will help your baby latch on. No two babies are alike, so you need to find the right position that will make it easy for your baby to feed. Position your baby so that his mouth is level with your nipple and he doesn’t have to turn his head much. Make sure the head is tilted backward a little and chin up against your breast. But don’t force this position. Let your baby decide the best position. Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week: How to keep your baby safe while nursing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Duration of feeding depends on you

This is a personal choice, no doubt, but according to experts, you must ideally breastfeed your baby for the first 6 months exclusively. You can continue for a year while gradually introducing other foods to your baby’s diet.

How do you know if your baby is eating enough?

If your baby is not cranky and shown no signs of ill health, he or she is eating enough. Let your baby determine how often to nurse. There’s absolutely no need to wake a sleeping baby just because you think enough time has passed and he needs to feed.

Treat your sore nipples

Your nipples may become sore when nursing. To treat this condition, you can try rubbing a rich chemical-free moisturizer after each nursing session. You may also place a warm tea bag on your nipples after nursing. The tannins in tea heals blisters and cracks.

Deal with engorgement

When you are nursing, you may sometimes experience a painful swelling and hardening of your breasts. This happens when you produce more milk than your baby can consume, and it may make it more difficult for your baby to feed. Nurse your baby as often as possible. You may also try massaging the areola between your fingers to allow milk to flow freely. Another option is using a pump.

Storing breast milk

Sometimes, you may not always be around for your baby’s feeds. So, you may need to pump and store breast milk. You can do this easily in the refrigerator or the freezer in an insulated bag. You can also store it at room temperature for a limited time period. Avoid thin disposable feeding bottle liners or plastic sandwich bags for storing milk.