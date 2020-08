According to the World Health Organisation, breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival. Unfortunately, nearly 2 out of 3 infants are not exclusively breastfed for the recommended 6 months—a rate that has not improved in over 2 decades. Breast milk is the ideal food for infants, says the premier health organisation. It is safe, clean and contains antibodies which help protect against many common childhood illnesses. On this World Breastfeeding Week, which ends today, the WHO along with UNICEF are calling on governments to protect and promote women’s access to skilled breastfeeding counselling, a critical component of breastfeeding support. Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week: Know what to eat to ensure optimum milk production and what to stay away from

It is true that breast milk provides all the energy and nutrients that the infant needs for the first months of life. Moreover, it continues to provide up to half or more of a child’s nutritional needs during the second half of the first year, and up to one third during the second year of life, according to WHO. But this does not mean that your child must survive solely on breast milk even after 6 months. You need to gradually introduce solids also so that all the nutritional needs of the child is met. Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week: Can nursing help you deal with postpartum depression?

Today, as we near the conclusion of World Breastfeeding Week, Dr Teena Thomas, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Apollo Cradle, Bangalore, answers a few pertinent questions about your baby’s nutrition like how and when to introduce solid foods to your child’s diet. Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week: This is what every lactating mom should know

Can you give solids to your child while breastfeeding?

It is recommended that for about 6 months, the only nutrition source for your baby should be breastfeeding. After that, you can add solid foods to your child’s diet. However, you should continue breastfeeding for at least a year. At about 6 months, the iron stores in babies start to diminish. Therefore, the first choices for solid foods should be ones rich in iron. Meat is a great choice as they are a rich source of iron, zinc, and high-quality protein and can offer more nutritional value than fruits, vegetables, or cereals.

How do you introduce solids while nursing?

Even after 6 months of breastfeeding, breast milk should continue to be the primary nutrient source for your baby as it is still beneficial and healthy. However, now your baby must take additional nutrients from solid foods like iron, zinc, and protein. You have to start by introducing solids as snacks. Begin with foods that are rich in protein and iron like iron-fortified cereal. This should be followed by pureed fruits and vegetables, and snacks.

Does your baby really need solid food now?

When your baby is 6 months old, he/she needs more nutrients and energy than milk alone can provide for development and growth. You have to introduce solid foods while continuing to breastfeed for keeping up with his/her growing needs. Even if you are not breastfeeding, 6 months is the best age for introducing solid foods. Start by giving 2 to 3 spoons of soft foods like mashed fruits or vegetables, or porridge. After that, you can breastfeed as before.