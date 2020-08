It is estimated that 1 in 7 women experience postpartum depression, which can begin anytime within the first year after giving birth. Postpartum depression is a serious mental health condition characterized by persistent low mood, which is often accompanied by feelings of sadness, worthlessness, and/or hopelessness. Studies have shown that breastfeeding can protect new mothers from postpartum depression. On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, let’s look at how breastfeeding can benefit new mothers. Also Read - World Breastfeeding Week: This is what every lactating mom should know

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from 1 to 7 August to raise awareness about breastfeeding. This year, it is being celebrated under the theme "Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet".

How breastfeeding protect new moms against postpartum depression

According to researchers, breastfeeding mothers have a less intense response to adrenaline, a hormone our body makes in response to a stressful, exciting, dangerous, or threatening situation. This results in a reduced stress response.

Breastfeeding also causes the secretion of mood-enhancing hormones: oxytocin and prolactin. While oxytocin helps mothers feel happy and encourages maternal behaviour, prolactin is the milk-producing hormone that also brings calmness in mothers. In addition, breastfeeding allows mothers to get extra sleep (breastfeeding + cosleeping), which also contributes a lot in reducing the risk of depression.

A 2011 study involving a sample of 6,410 mothers found that women who were breastfeeding reported significantly more hours of sleep, better physical health, more energy, and lower rates of depression than mixed or formula-feeding mothers.

Breastfeeding mothers, who are depressed or at risk for depression, are often advised to supplement with formula so that she can get more sleep. But this study found that exclusive formula feeding—or even supplementing with formula—actually decreased mothers’ total sleep time. It also lowered their overall well-being and increased their risk of depression.

Based on the findings, the researchers concluded that advising women to supplement or wean entirely, to lessen their risk of depression is not medically sound.

Benefits of breastfeeding for mothers

Breast milk provides all the nutrients an infant needs for proper growth and development. At the same time, the production and delivery of this milk help improve the mother’s health. The relationship a mother forms with her baby helps her grows both physically and emotionally. Here are some reasons why you breastfeed your baby.

Reduces blood loss

Breastfeeding increases the mother’s oxytocin levels, which help her uterus contract and return to its normal size more quickly. This reduces bleeding after delivery.

Promotes weight loss

Research has shown that mothers who breastfeed are more likely to return to their prepregnancy weight than mothers who formula feed. This is because fat accumulated during pregnancy is used to produce milk. Breastfeeding is also linked to a reduced risk of obesity and hypertension.

Prevents life-threatening diseases

Breastfeeding has long-term health benefits for nursing moms it can them from a wide array of life-threatening diseases such as reproductive cancers, heart disease, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Emotional and financial benefits

Breastfeeding can also provide psychological benefits such as increased self-confidence, a stronger sense of connection with babies, and reduced anxiety. What’s more, as breastfed babies are healthier, less money is spent on pediatric care thus reducing healthcare costs to family