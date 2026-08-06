World Breastfeeding Week 2026: How breastfeeding lowers breast and ovarian cancer risk in mothers

Breastfeeding offers more than infant nutrition. Know how it may help reduce a mother's risk of breast and ovarian cancer while supporting long-term health.

World Breastfeeding Week 2026 (Image AI Generated)

Its benefits extend far beyond the child alone; it is equally beneficial for the mother too. Growing scientific evidences shows that it can significantly lower the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer in women. Thus, breastfeeding serves not only as the first nourishment for the newborn but also a natural way to protect women's health throughout her life.

Breastfeeding and lower cancer risk

Organizations like World Health Organization (WHO}, the American cancer Society (ACS) and the American College of Obstetrician and Gynaecologists (ACOG), recognize breastfeeding as an important protective factor against these cancers. Research suggests that the protective effect increases with longer period of breastfeeding particularly beyond 12 months.

How does breastfeeding help?

According to Dr. Arpana Jain, Assistant Professor, S.D.M.College of Ayurveda,Hospital & Research Centre, Udupi, breastfeeding protects mothers through several mechanisms.

1. During lactation, ovulation is supressed, resulting in lower estrogen levels. This minimizes the risk associated with hormone-sensitive breast cancers, thus reducing lifetime estrogen exposure to the body & lowering the cancer risk.

2. Breastfeeding also delays the return of ovulation, giving the ovaries a period of physiological "Rest". Lesser the ovulatory cycles mean less repeated injury and repair of ovarian surface, thereby reducing opportunities for abnormal proliferative changes which is responsible for ovarian cancer.

3. In addition, breastfeeding allows breast tissues to mature completely during feeding. After weaning, the breast undergoes a natural process of remodelling which removes old and damaged cells, reducing the likelihood of cancerous transformation.

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4. The outflow pumping of breastmilk also help to clear potentially harmful substances from milk ducts.

Ayurvedic perspective on breastfeeding and women's health

Ayurveda acharyas have beautifully explained the relationship between Stanya(breastmilk) and Artava (menstrual and ovulatory function) through the concepts of stanyavaha and artavavahi dhamanis. During lactation, a temporary state of artavakshaya occurs which is physiological, it is closely parallels to the modern understanding of lactational anovulation and reduced estrogen levels. This demonstrates the remarkable harmony between classical ayurvedic perception and modern scientific evidence.

Breastfeeding alone cannot prevent cancer

Although breastfeeding offers significant protection against breast and ovarian cancer, it does not eliminate the risk of getting cancer. Several other factors like genetics, family history, age, obesity and lifestyle also contribute to development of cancer. Therefore, breastfeeding should be combined with regular medical check-ups, recommended cancer screening, a nutritious and a balanced diet, routine physical activity and avoidance of tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption are equally important to reduce the overall cancer risk and promoting long term well-being.

Concluding, Breastfeeding is far more than a means of nourishing an infant - it is an investment in a mother's future health. Every feed strengthens the bond between mother and child while quietly helping the mother from lowering the risk of diseases like ovarian and breast cancer that may develop years later. Supporting and encouraging breastfeeding is therefore essential to ensure well-being of baby but also to safeguard mother's health for the years to come.

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