World Breastfeeding Week 2026: 8 breastfeeding myths every new mother should stop believing

Breastfeeding can be confusing for first-time mothers. Separate facts from fiction with expert-backed answers to common myths and learn how to nurse your baby confidently.

World Breastfeeding Week 2026 (Image AI Generated)

Breastfeeding is important for infants, especially those under 36 months. It helps babies to survive and thrive at this crucial age. Breast milk plays remarkable role on infant's physical growth and brain development. It acts as powerful natural shield fighting against malnutrition and infections. It helps to reduce the prevalence of obesity and chronic illnesses in later life and aids in the establishment of appropriate metabolic balance.

8 breastfeeding myths every new mother should stop believing

According to Dr Shivaprasad Shetty, CMO, Shanthivana Yoga and Nature Cure Hospital (SDMYNCH), Dean, Division of Yoga Therapeutics, SDMCNYS UJire, here are some of the breastfeeding myths:

Myth: Small breasts does not make enough milk

Fact: It's fatty tissues which produces milk that accounts for the majority of breast enlargement prior to pregnancy, not the glandular tissue. A baby's weight gain and the number of wet diapers is directly proportional to the amount of milk consumed than the breast size alone.

Myth: In the first six months, babies require extra water

Fact: Even when it is hot outside, composition of the breast milk changes according to the baby's need as it is mostly composed of water. Feeding water during this time, might fill up the small stomach of the baby, reducing their milk intake.

Myth: Breastfeeding normally hurts

Fact: The pain is normal and temporary and should only last during the first few days. Any pain that is more than mild is unnatural. Only when the baby is inadequately latched, there are chances of discomfort for the nursing mother. Limiting the feeding time will not prevent the discomfort.

Myth: Nursing mother should clean the nipples before each breastfeeding session

Fact: When using formula, keeping things clean is super important. Formula doesn't protect babies from infections and can actually be a good place for bacteria to grow, plus it can get contaminated pretty easily.

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Myth: Breastmilk lacks enough nutrients to satisfy babies and is generally watery

Facts: Foremilk is known to provide hydration and vital protein and lactose, while hind milk is rich in fat, ensure the infant is satiated.

Myth: The amount of milk produced by the nursing mother is known by pumping

Fact: It really depends on various factors, like how stressed the mom is. A baby who breastfeeds well might actually get more milk than what the mother can pump. So, the amount of milk, a mother can extract is just known by pumping.

Myth: It is advised to stop breastfeeding, if a baby is having diarrhoea or vomiting

Fact: It is advised to pause other foods for a short while but not breastfeeding, as it is the best remedy for gut infections in babies. Breastmilk is usually all a baby needs during these times, except in rare cases. It is creating a special bond between both the mother and the baby.

Myth: Formula gives same nutrition that breast milk provides

Fact: The formulas does not match the breast milk in terms of nutrition, it also lacks antibodies, living cells, enzymes, and hormones that are found in breast milk. Plus, formulas do not change from the start of a feed to the end, or even over time from day one to day thirty. Every breastfeeding is unique as it adapts to meet the baby's specific needs, whereas formulas are same for every baby and may help them grow well but the process of breastfeeding offers much more than only nutrients.

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