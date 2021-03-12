More twins are born today than at any time in history. As many as 1.6 million twins are now born every year reveals the first comprehensive survey of twin births around the world carried out by the Oxford University. The study that analysed records from more than 100 countries found a substantial rise in twin birth rates since the 1980s. It said that the global twin birth rate has risen by one-third on average over the past 40 years with one in 42 children now born a twin which is equivalent to 1.6 million children a year. The findings were