Diabetes during pregnancy can cause problems for both baby and mother.

Some women may develop high blood sugar levels during pregnancy, a condition that is known as gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM). This can increase the odds of pregnancy complications like C-section, preterm birth and even stillbirth. Diabetes during pregnancy can also cause the babies to grow too large and lead to excessive birth weight. Babies born to mothers with gestational diabetes are may be at increased risk of respiratory distress syndrome, low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), obesity and type 2 diabetes later in life.

Studies have also shown that women with gestational diabetes have a higher risk of developing high blood pressure and preeclampsia during pregnancy and type 2 diabetes later in life.

If you have or had diabetes during pregnancy, you're more likely to develop heart disease later in life, according to a new study.

Gestational diabetes linked to heart artery calcification

In the new study, researchers from Kaiser Permanente in California, US found that women with a history of gestational diabetes were twice as likely to develop calcium in heart arteries – which is a strong predictor of heart disease – by mid-life. Surprisingly, the risk of heart artery calcification remains even if even if they maintain normal blood sugar levels after pregnancy, said co-author Erica P. Gunderson from Kaiser Permanente.

The study results appeared in Circulation: Journal of the American Heart Association. For the study, the researchers followed approximately 1,100 women without Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes for 25 years which ended in 2011.

After the 25-year follow-up, it was found that women who had diabetes during pregnancy had a two-fold higher risk of coronary artery calcification, regardless of whether they had healthy blood sugar levels, pre-diabetes or Type 2 diabetes.

As many as 36 per cent women with a history of gestational diabetes in the study developed pre-diabetes while 26 per cent developed Type 2 diabetes, the researchers said.

How to prevent gestational diabetes

It is not fully understood as to why some women develop diabetes during pregnancy. Unfortunately, gestational diabetes can’t be prevented entirely, but the risk can be reduced by staying healthy before and during pregnancy.

To lower your risk for gestational diabetes, it is important to know the factors that can contribute to developing the condition. Below are the risk factors associated with gestational diabetes:

Being overweight and obese

Inactive lifestyle

Gestational diabetes during a previous pregnancy

Existing heath conditions that cause insulin resistance, such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and the skin disorder acanthosis nigricans

Having an immediate family member with type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure prior to pregnancy

Excessive weight gain during a current or previous pregnancy

Being pregnant with multiples, like twins or triplets

Previously delivering a baby weighing more than 9 pounds (4.1 kilograms).

Women belonging to some ethnic groups such as African Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, Pacific Islanders have a higher risk of developing gestational diabetes.

So, if you’re overweight, try to lose weight before planning a baby to lower your risk for gestational diabetes. A healthy diet combined with regular exercise is the best way to lose weight.

Even if you’re not overweight, try to establish a regular physical activity – a moderate exercise for at least 30 minutes at least three times a week may help. Include a lot of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains in your diet to stay healthy and prepare your body for pregnancy.

