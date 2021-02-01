Some women may develop high blood sugar levels during pregnancy a condition that is known as gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM). This can increase the odds of pregnancy complications like C-section preterm birth and even stillbirth. Diabetes during pregnancy can also cause the babies to grow too large and lead to excessive birth weight. Babies born to mothers with gestational diabetes are may be at increased risk of respiratory distress syndrome low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) obesity and type 2 diabetes later in life. Studies have also shown that women with gestational diabetes have a higher risk of developing high blood pressure