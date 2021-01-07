Winter baby names: Cool wintry names for your little ones

The winter season has a beauty of its own. Every bit of Earth is covered in pure white snow. There are so many names that are inspired by the elegance that the winter season offers us. If you want to give your little one a name that is inspired by this snuggly season, we present you with some winter baby names inspired by mythology, literature, and of course, the weather. Also Read - Name your child after Goddess Durga: Trending baby names that you can choose from

If you’re expecting a baby in December, January, February, or March, or simply love the winter season, consider these cool winter baby names. Also Read - Top 2020 trending names for winter babies

Baby Girl Names That Mean Winter, Snow, or Ice

These baby girl names inspired by seasons are as pretty and pure as your gorgeous girl. Pick one that befits the innocent persona of your little one. Also Read - Trending baby girl names for your little one

#Alaska: The cold and snowy US state sounds especially pretty as a name given to baby girls, and we love it for a daughter born this time of year.

#Ahana: This means ‘the first rays of the sun’. A perfect name for a winter girl.

#Eira: A Welsh name translating to “snow,” this unique winter baby name stands out while still being easy to spell and pronounce.

#Hemanta: The meaning of Hemanta is early winter. A person with this name is with an air of self-love. They are extremely easy-going and loves to be creative at every stage of their lives.

#Haima: If you live in a very cold place that enjoys snowfall, you may consider this name which means ‘of the snow’.

#Lumi: A literal translation for ‘snow’ in Finnish, you may want this sweet name for your little one.

#Snow: Straight up and super sweet, it’s the quintessential winter name for girls and we just love it.

#Sheen: This is also another perfect wintry name, which again means ‘snow’.

#Thushara: This name means snow. A person with this name is usually beautiful. They are generally very faithful and loyal.

#Tusharika: Tusharika is of Indian (Sanskrit) origin and means “Mist of snow or water drop”. A person with the name Tusharika is with an air of self-love.

Baby Boy Names That Mean Snow, or Ice

There are a few great choices for a boy’s name that means snow. You may wish to select one based on the country of origin.

#Anshul: Everybody loves the winter sun and this name will surely warm your heart. It means ‘sunbeam’.

#Aarush: Another name of a winter baby boy, which means ‘first winter sun’s rays’.

#Blaze: This is a unique name for your baby boy. It has two different meanings. One is “fire”, and the other is the total opposite, i.e. “snowstorm”.

#Dhruv: The pole star is known as Dhruv in Sanskrit. This may be a perfect choice for your baby.

#Jack: The meaning of Jack is “God is Gracious”. This name is associated with winters because of the phrase “Jack Frost”.

#Nevada: Another winter place name that we love for a little one of either gender born this time of year.

#Nicholas: This Greek name, meaning ‘people’s victory’ has been a favorite for several centuries.

#Robin: Robin, the name of the winter bird, is also a classic baby boy name. The meaning of this German name is ‘bright and shining’.

#Shishir: This name denotes the winter season or cold.

#Tuhin: Meaning ‘snow’. Tuhin also refers to camphor or moonlight.