Although there are several factors that can cause Hepatitis (inflammation of the liver), most often it caused by a virus. Hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C are viral hepatitis. There are vaccines to prevent liver infections caused by hepatitis A and hepatitis B, but no vaccine has been approved yet for hepatitis C.
Infection with Hepatitis C virus (HCV) can range from a mild illness lasting for a few weeks (cute hepatitis C) to a serious, long-term illness (Chronic hepatitis C). If left untreated, chronic hepatitis C can lead to serious liver damage, cirrhosis, liver cancer, and even death. Also, more than half of acute infections turn into long-term infection.
Pregnant women are recommended to get tested for Hepatitis C as the virus can also be transmitted from a mother to her child through birth. According to USCDC, about 6 out of every 100 infants born to mothers with hepatitis C will become infected with the virus. The risk is even higher if the mother has both HIV and hepatitis C.
You can get hepatitis C virus, if you're exposed to an infected person's blood. According to WHO, hepatitis C is most commonly spread through:
An infected mother can also pass hepatitis C virus to her baby during birth. Other ways the bloodborne virus can be transmitted include:
Take note, Hepatitis C virus is not spread through hugging, kissing, holding hands, sharing food or drinks, coughing, sneezing, or breastfeeding.
Prenatal care providers are recommended to test all pregnant women for hepatitis C during each pregnancy. If a pregnant patient tests positive for HCV, at-risk infants can be identified, tested and monitored, as needed, and antiviral treatment can be initiated for both mother and baby at the appropriate time.
Currently, hepatitis C curative treatment is not approved for use in pregnant women. It can be started once the mother has given birth and completed breastfeeding. The treatment is approved for children aged 3 years.
Yes. Breastfeeding doesn't spread hepatitis C virus. Hence, women with hepatitis C can safely breastfeed their babies unless they have cracked or bleeding nipples. In that case, stop nursing temporarily until the wounds are properly healed.
A blood test, called the HCV antibody test or anti-HCV test, can determine if you have ever been infected with the hepatitis C virus. If the HCV antibody test turns out positive, a follow-up HCV RNA test may be recommended to check whether you have active infection.
For treatment of HCV infection, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends pan-genotypic direct-acting antivirals (DAAs), which can cure most patients. The therapy is recommended for all people with chronic hepatitis C (including children aged 3 years).
