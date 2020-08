If you’re pregnant, you may be bombarded with free advices on what you should eat and what to avoid. One advice that you’re likely to hear often is that you should drink plenty of water every day during pregnancy. Some people may also advise you to drink warm or lukewarm water and this is something which should not be ignored. Also Read - Fear of childbirth or Tokophobia: Here's how to shake off labour anxiety

Staying hydrated is very important whether you’re pregnant or not as it helps boost blood flow, improves body performance, helps you sweat and poop. Since But you need more water during pregnancy. Drinking adequate water can help decrease headaches and non-labour contractions (called Braxton Hicks contractions) during pregnancy. Therefore, expecting mothers are recommended to drink 8-12 glasses of water a day, or 2.3 liters. Also Read - Pregnancy may make you susceptible to urinary tract infections: Avoid this condition naturally

Drinking warm water is believed to be more beneficial than drinking normal water. Warm water can reduce fatigue, help build stamina and improve your resistance to infections. But avoid very hot water as it can burn the lining in your mouth and increase acidity in your stomach. Also Read - Effective yoga asanas that can boost your fertility

Why you should your water intake during pregnancy?

Pregnant women need more water than an average person to support fetal circulation, formation of amniotic fluid, production of extra blood. Water is also essential to build new tissue, carry nutrients, enhance digestion, and flush out wastes and toxins. Hormonal imbalance during pregnancy can cause fatigue, lethargy and dehydration. This can, in turn, can lead headaches, dizziness, nausea, blood pressure fluctuations, constipation and cramps. Dehydration during pregnancy can also lead to serious pregnancy complications, including neural tube defects, low amniotic fluid, inadequate breast milk production, urinary tract infections, which can lead to preterm labor and preterm birth. So it’s important to stay well hydrated during pregnancy.

Staying adequately hydrated during pregnancy can prevent the above complications, as well as boost your energy, keep your body cool and your skin soft.

Benefits of drinking warm water while pregnant

As mentioned above, it is better to drink to drink warm water during pregnancy. Drinking warm water can:

Aid in digestion by clearing out toxins from your body

Cleanse the digestive tract, allowing your body to better absorb nutrients, which are then easily passed on to the baby.

Dissolve fat and oil droplets

Help you stay hydrated and reduce symptoms of morning sickness

Combat constipation and help you have regular bowel movements.

Keep certain conditions like throat infections, cough, cold, and flu at bay during winter months.

Precautions you should take

While it is beneficial to drink warm water, you should make sure that the water is boiled for long enough to kill the bacteria and germs present in it. Also, always use filtered water to boil and not regular tap water. Avoid drinking water from places you are unsure of, instead carry a bottle of water with you wherever you go.

Drink enough water, but with frequent intervals. When you drink too much water too fast, it can put too much pressure on your kidneys. Experts suggest drinking one cup of water for every hour that you are awake. If don’t enjoy drinking plain water, add a couple of slices of lemon, or a few pieces of watermelon into your water to enhance the taste.