Maternal Care And The Great Rural-Urban Divide

Inaccessibility to hospitals, poor management at hospitals, and not receiving antenatal care during gestation periods can no longer put these women at higher risk of complications.

Mothers sharing a single bed, physical and verbal abuse at the hand of the provider and unhygienic conditions can be observed in the labour rooms of some healthcare facilities.

Maternal care is not the same for all. Maternal health care includes antenatal care, care during delivery and postnatal care. The way a woman experiences maternal care is also determined by many factors, socioeconomic factors being one of them. Studies have shown that women from lower socioeconomic brackets face more challenges than those in middle or upper-economic backgrounds.

As per studies, women belonging to middle and upper socioeconomic backgrounds mostly seek healthcare in private medical health facilities and those coming from lower economy groups have no choice but to seek erratic treatments at government hospitals where due to high patient load, quality care is often compromised.

Mothers sharing a single bed, physical and verbal abuse at the hand of the provider and unhygienic conditions can be observed in the labour rooms of some healthcare facilities. There is not much literature to support the misconduct and sub-standard treatment, however, anecdotal stories do claim that these sights are common.

TRENDING NOW

Erratic maternal care

Most maternal deaths are preventable with timely management by a skilled medical professional working in a supportive environment. Maternal health care encompasses regular checkups during the gestation period, care during delivery and even postnatal care. Due to a lack of resources, the ground reality is not the same for all women.

Inaccessibility to hospitals, poor management at hospitals, and not receiving antenatal care during gestation periods can no longer put these women at higher risk of complications but can also become a cause of maternal death.

Many deliveries continue to take place at home due to economic and geographical constraints. While many deliveries happen without hassle, deliveries involving complications can go in any direction. When deliveries happen in the presence of a skilled health professional, they can ensure hygienic conditions, recognize complications, stabilize the patient or refer patients for appropriate care.

You may like to read

Misbehaviour in labour rooms

Delivery rooms pose a source of great stress for healthcare professionals and patients alike. Reports have shown that both verbal and physical abuse is common in many labour rooms. The mistreatment is more common in district hospitals and medical colleges. Some women are also subjected to physical abuse like getting hit or slapped during labour, getting humiliated and receiving lack empathy for their pain.

RECOMMENDED STORIES