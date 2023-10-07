Why Is It Necessary To Eat Nutritious During Pregnancy? Explains Nutritionist

VERIFIED

Children born to overweight or obese mothers tend to be heavier in adulthood

Learn Everything About Pregnancy Diet By Nutritionist Falak Hanif.

During pregnancy, it is essential to ensure the necessary nutrients are provided to the body as the body's requirements increase to accommodate and develop the baby. We often hear people say you must start eating for two once you are pregnant. This is a myth. The body requires additional nutrients to develop the placenta, maintain amniotic fluid, grow and develop the foetus, and blood supply. Hence, Falak Hanif, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Sahakarnagar, Bangalore,shares all the nutrients that the body requires in additional amounts:

Water: It also contributes to the amniotic fluid. If mothers feel nauseous while drinking water, here are a few ways to ensure they stay hydrated and not force themselves to have plain water they cannot consume. Add some flavour to water, like sliced lemon, cucumber, orange, and mint leaves, to buttermilk, juices, milk, chicken, mutton, vegetable stew and flavoured water. Protein: There is an increased demand for proteins during pregnancy as it is required for the baby's growth and development. It also helps in the development of the baby's tissues. Irrespective of the BMI range the mother falls in, it is essential to ensure you include a good amount of Protein in your diet. Iron: Iron is also an essential nutrient required during pregnancy. Mothers are often provided with iron supplements from their second trimester. Some mothers also experience a dip in their haemoglobin levels during pregnancy. Iron is required to supply blood to the baby and oxygen to the tissues. TRENDING NOW Folic Acid: Women are recommended to start consuming folic acid during pregnancy and before in case of a planned pregnancy. Folic acid plays a significant role in preventing neural tube defects and the baby's brain development. Vitamin C: During Pregnancy, Women require 80 mg/day of Vitamin C. They are also advised to combine Vitamin C and iron supplements to increase absorption. It also helps in the healing of any wounds or injuries. Calcium: Calcium is required to develop the baby's muscles, bones, and teeth. It is also necessary to maintain fluid within the body. The body needs 1000 mg of calcium during pregnancy. DHA: DHA is also required during pregnancy for the baby and its brain development.

Ideal Foods During Pregnancy

A Pregnant mother's diet must contain all nutrients to carry out the baby's growth and development and maintain the placenta and regular flow of oxygen, blood, and nutrients to the baby. A mother's plate must contain all the food groups on her plate.

