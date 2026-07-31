Why fertility clinics test for Hepatitis B and C before IVF: What every couple should know

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Updated : July 31, 2026 3:28 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Radhika Sheth
Along with other testing, fertility clinics typically draw blood to look for signs of Hepatitis B and C. Couples may be surprised that the very first tests at many fertility clinics are for hepatitis, not hormones or egg quality. Yet, there is a very compelling reason that explains why fertility clinics make this a priority: sperm, eggs, and embryos from many different patients are often stored in the same laboratory, including in the same liquid nitrogen tanks. Clinics need to be able to separate infected and non-infected specimens, so they start by testing everyone for hepatitis.
According to Dr. Radhika Sheth, MD, Luma fertility, "Hepatitis B and C are not the same. Hepatitis B is much more widespread around the world, and many people have it without knowing it. It is a chronic infection that can last for decades or even a lifetime, without showing any symptoms. Hepatitis C is a viral infection transmitted through blood, with no vaccine available until recently. As a result, it has increased dramatically in prevalence in the past decade, particularly among young adults."
There are several routes of transmission of the hepatitis virus for both the prospective parents and the future child. One partner may transmit the infection to another, and either parent may pass it to the child. Transmission of both Hepatitis B and C from parents to their children may happen during pregnancy or childbirth. Luckily, almost all newborns that acquire Hepatitis B from their mothers are successfully treated after receiving the hepatitis B vaccine and HBIG, a special injection given soon after birth.
On the other hand, there is no similar prevention for Hepatitis C. Both parents should be tested for Hepatitis C with special blood tests. The infection can be present in the semen of an infected male, which is another reason why both partners should be tested. There is also no vaccine against Hepatitis C for newborns, and the risk for transmission is higher when Hepatitis C is combined with HIV.
Another reason for screening is the way fertility clinics operate. According to the regulations, a fertility clinic should keep specimens from potentially infected individuals in isolated containers or sections, or make sure that no specimens from different patients are contaminated during the various procedures. In other words, the staff needs to know a person's hepatitis status to prevent the spread of the infection. That is why hepatitis testing is part of the first visit.
Therefore, a positive hepatitis test does not mean saying goodbye to having a baby. Instead, the couple will need to go through an additional round of testing and treatment prior to pregnancy. However, most couples would never think about any of this, since hepatitis screening is part of the first tests at a fertility clinic. The staff looks out for everyone's safety, including their own, so that everyone can come back for the next appointment feeling safe and secure.
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