Why Ectopic Pregnancy Can Be A Medical Emergency?

An ectopic pregnancy happens when a fertilized egg gets implanted outside the womb, very often in one of the fallopian tubes. If not diagnosed and treated quickly, the condition can lead to internal bleeding and can quickly become a medical emergency. Unfortunately, in an ectopic pregnancy, it is not possible to save the fertilized egg and it has to be removed either through medicine or an operation.

The fallopian tubes are the tubes connecting your ovaries to the uterus or womb. If the fertilized egg gets stuck in these tubes, your baby won't be able to develop and your health may get at stake if the pregnancy continues. With the delay in treatment, the condition can become life-threatening for the pregnant person.

What makes ectopic pregnancy scary?

While in most ectopic pregnancies, the fertilized egg might get stuck in fallopian tubes but the probability of it getting stuck in an ovary or the abdominal cavity cannot be eliminated. If left untreated, there might be a risk of the fallopian tube bursting and this can follow internal bleeding and blood loss. If the fallopian tubes are damaged, it can also cause difficulty in future pregnancies. The diagnosis of the condition is difficult as the symptoms many times resemble other health-related situations. The risk factors behind this pregnancy could be age, sexually transmitted infections, surgeries and damaged or irregularly shaped fallopian tubes. The symptoms are similar to what a person might experience in a normal pregnancy. There are a few signs that if observed subtly can prevent mothers from getting into a fatal situation-

Abnormal vaginal bleeding Sudden, severe pain in the abdomen or pelvis Mild cramping on one side of the pelvis Weakness or dizziness.

What happens next?

Treatment for ectopic pregnancy can save the mother from developing complications but cannot protect the pregnancy. The treatment for the condition will also depend on the progression of the pregnancy and the time that might have passed. Among possible interventions is drug therapy which will aim at arresting the growth of the cells of the growing embryo. A surgeon can also perform a laparoscopy to remove the ectopic growth. In some cases, emergency surgery might have to be performed to repair the damaged fallopian tube and in few cases, it will have to be completely removed.