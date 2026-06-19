'Why can't I get pregnant?' Endocrinologist explains how thyroid disorders may be affecting your fertility

Trying but not able to conceive? Get your thyroid checked on priority to understand if thyroid imbalance is what causing fertility issues.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Sanjay Agarwal

Can Thyroid Issues Cause Infertility? Expert Explains

Many couples struggling to conceive often focus on reproductive health, lifestyle habits, or age-related factors. However, one small butterfly-shaped gland located in the neck could be silently affecting their chances of starting a family. The thyroid gland plays a crucial role in regulating hormones that influence ovulation, menstrual cycles, sperm production, and pregnancy outcomes. When thyroid hormone levels become imbalanced, they can significantly impair fertility in both men and women, sometimes without causing obvious symptoms.

Can Thyroid Issues Cause Infertility?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Sanjay Agarwal, HOD, Obesity & Metabolic Diseases expert, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune, explained that the health of the thyroid gland affects fertility in both men and women and sometimes in ways that do not become apparent until conception difficulties arise. As far as an endocrinologist is concerned, achieving proper thyroid hormone levels is important because they influence metabolism and the body's hormones, as well as menstruation and ovulation processes.

Can Hypothyroidism Cause Infertility in Women?

Women suffering from hypothyroidism, an underactive thyroid condition, will find their ability to conceive impaired because of ovulatory and menstrual problems. On the other hand, hyperthyroidism will have the same effect on menstrual regularity and ovulation.

Other symptoms caused by hypothyroidism include -

Irregular periods No ovulation Elevated prolactin levels As well as miscarriages

Moreover, thyroid autoimmunity, for example, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, might pose a threat to fertility and pregnancy even if the thyroid hormones are functioning normally.

Can Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Affect Fertility Even With Normal Hormone Levels?

Thyroid dysfunction in men can influence sperm count and motility, which negatively affects reproduction hormones in general.

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The positive side is that infertility caused by the thyroid gland is treatable, provided it is diagnosed early enough. The use of blood testing to measure TSH levels, as well as T3 and T4, and the presence of thyroid antibodies, could shed light on the problem. Following a successful treatment regime that includes medicine and lifestyle changes, people become fertile once again.

Infertility tests in couples that are unable to conceive should include testing for problems related to the thyroid.

Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes. Ensure to get yourself checked by an expert to decode the symptoms that your body is sending. Stay alert, informed and stay safe!

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