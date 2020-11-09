For all parents-to-be feeling their baby move in the womb for the first time is an emotional experience. Those sweet little fluttery movements assure parents that their baby is doing well and s/he is arriving soon. But do you know why babies move and kick in utero? When an unborn baby starts moving regularly? Why you should pay attention to a lack of movement? This article is an attempt to answer all your questions about a baby's movement in the womb. Movements help shape your baby’s growing bones You baby is not kicking just because it’s cramped in there kicking