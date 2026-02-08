Why Awareness Of Pregnancy Emergencies Matters Now More Than Ever For Mother’s Health? Expert Explains

Pregnancy emergencies can occur at any time during pregnancy, labour, and birth. Some emergencies can be life-threatening for pregnant women and the baby inside the womb.

Awareness Of Pregnancy Emergencies: Pregnancy is a time when women go through roller coasters of emotions. From the moment she conceives till the time the baby arrives and after, every woman has a versatile pregnancy experience. Some records this time as a joyful and exciting time, whereas others find these crucial moments overwhelming and frightening. It is important to note that while a new life is being made inside the mother's womb, it is common for women to experience medical emergencies during these tender times. Pregnancy emergencies can occur at any time during pregnancy, labour, and birth. Some emergencies can be life-threatening for pregnant women and the baby inside the womb.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 287,000 women died during and following pregnancy in 2020, a striking number which the global health organisation remarks "unacceptably high". It further highlights, "Adolescent pregnancy is the leading cause of death among girls aged 15 19. If they get pregnant, teenage girls face greater risk of complications like eclampsia, infections and haemorrhage, preterm births and related health consequences, poorer quality care & mistreatment, and long-term health consequences after birth."

Contributing Factors Of Pregnancy Emergency

Several factors contribute to health emergency during pregnancy which often lead to maternal injury and death. According to the global health organization the following are the major points:

Excessive blood loss Infection High blood pressure Unsafe abortion Obstructed labour Being below 20 years or older than 35 years Smoking Drinking alcohol

Other indirect factors contributing to pregnancy emergencies include:

Anaemia Malaria Heart disease

Explaining the importance why awareness of pregnancy emergencies matters now more than ever, Dr. Pragati Jain, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, said, "Pregnancy these days can be scary because women often choose to have babies late. Due to which the chances of complications or issues increases such as High BP, Diabetes etc. Also, pregnant women report to a hospital when it's too late. Mostly, these women either don't know the warning signs or they don't pay attention.

"We have seen cases where pregnant women reached us with complications because she or her family stayed home even during heavy bleeding, headaches or when the baby is not moving as much as it usually does. It is important for pregnant women as well as their families to be informed if they are not aware of the symptoms or signs to look for they will ignore it or take it lightly. With right knowledge and timely treatment we can avoid maternal complications and deaths significantly."

Most pregnancy-related deaths are preventable with the right care at the right time. Common causes of pregnancy-related deaths include: Severe haemorrhage High blood pressure during pregnancy (pre-eclampsia & eclampsia) Complications during childbirth Unsafe abortion pic.twitter.com/GOrz710bLs WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) March 26, 2024

Common Complication Of Pregnancy Emergencies

Pregnancy complications can affect the fetus or the mother in several ways, which is why getting regular prenatal care, attending regular checkups, testes and watching symptoms throughout your pregnancy is essential to take prompt action if necessary. Here are some early pregnancy complications, according to the Cleveland Clinic:

Ectopic pregnancy: This is a condition where the fertilised egg develops outside your uterus, typically in the lining of the fallopian tube. Miscarriage: Women with certain health issues may also face miscarriage in the first 20 weeks. Data shows that about 80 per cent of miscarriage occurs in the first trimester. Hyperemesis gravidarum (HG): This is a condition where an expectant mother experiences severe and persistent vomiting during pregnancy, resulting in dehydration or weight loss. Congenital disorders: Experts warn that if healthcare professionals suspect the fetus has a health issue or congenital disease, then you are at higher risk for complications during pregnancy. This means that your baby and mother need special care.

Women with severe complications during pregnancy have a 2.5 times higher risk of stroke or heart attack than women without. That's the result of a study by @vallhebron that highlights the need of a specific postpartum follow-up circuit. Know more:https://t.co/BgF2J5VOsMpic.twitter.com/OnbflV75BJ Vall d'Hebron Institut de Recerca (@VHIR_) May 1, 2025

Other complications women typically experience during the third trimester, i.e. between 20 and 40 week include:

Gestational diabetes: This condition occurs when the pregnancy hormones make it harder for your metabolism to keep your blood sugar level stable. Pre-term labour: Some women often go into labour before 37 weeks of pregnancy. This can often cause your baby to be born at a low birth weight or with underdeveloped organs. Pre-eclampsia: This is a blood pressure problem that develops during the second half of pregnancy or up to six week you deliver a baby. Infections: A pregnant lady can also contract viral infections during pregnancy. Vaginal bleeding: Healthcare professionals warn that sometimes a medical emergency can result in heavy or excessive bleeding during your pregnancy. Placenta previa: Problems with the placenta can interfere with pregnancy, labour or delivery. Low amniotic fluid: When the fetus contains less amniotic fluid than it should have, this can increase your risk for premature birth. Depression: Extreme worry or sadness during your pregnancy can also cause a medical emergency, affecting fetal development. Anaemia: Pregnant women can also face complications due to insufficient red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. And iron deficiency can make you feel tired and weak without any obvious cause.

Tips To Prevent Complications

Healthcare professionals note that taking proactive care can reduce your risk and severity of pregnancy emergencies. Here are some simple yet effective tips you should follow:

Avoid any form of alcohol or tobacco intake Attend all prenatal appointments for blood pressure checks, lab tests and ultrasound monitoring Go for a walk, as it is a safe and simple way to stay active during pregnancy Ensure to follow medical advice on diet, prenatal vitamins, exercise and weight gain Individuals with pre-existing medical conditions need closer supervision and tailored management Get vaccinated in line with recommendations Report symptoms like severe headache, swelling, pain, vision changes or reduced fetal movement Avoid stress as much as possible and get sufficient quality sleep. Do not self-medicate

Sharing a life-saving piece of advice to every pregnant woman and their family. Dr. Jain said, "If something does not feel right, you should not wait. If you are experiencing bleeding, bad pain or swelling in your face or hands, seizures, fever, trouble breathing or if your baby is not moving as much as it usually does, then you need to see a doctor right away. Pregnancy problems can become very serious quickly. Waiting long or trying home remedies can be very bad for your health.

"Families should get ready ahead of time by finding out where the nearest hospital is figuring out how to get and making a list of emergency phone numbers. You should also help the woman feel better emotionally and physically. Pregnancy is a deal and the woman needs your help and support. Quick choices save both mothers and babies. Don't be afraid to ask for help from doctors. The best way to save a life during pregnancy is to act quickly."

Here are some ways to help you stay healthy during pregnancy and reduce risk of complications: Avoid tobacco, alcohol and substance use Attend all pregnancy checks Seek help if you have concerns it's always better to check! Keep physically active Get vaccinated pic.twitter.com/nE18CWE8Ym World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 9, 2025

What To Eat During Pregnancy To Avoid Complications

"Eating right is imperative. Have a diet mix of a lot of foods like fruits and vegetables. Women who are pregnant should take iron, calcium and folic acid every day. This will help you to stay strong and alert all the time. You should drink a lot of water, while avoiding foods that come in packages to help your body digest food and prevent an unneccerary weight gain," Dr. Jain notes.

Here are some nutritious foods that are widely recommended for pregnant women by healthcare supervisors, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH):

Fruits and vegetables Whole grains like oatmeal, whole-grain bread and brown rice Fat-free or low-fat milk, milk products, nondairy soy, almond, rice Beans, peas, eggs, lean meats, seafoods that are low in mercury Unsalted nuts, seeds

Adding this healthy eating plan to your diet can help you meet your protein, fibre and other essential micronutrients and minerals that can support better health during pregnancy. The NIH states, "A balanced diet rich in nutrient-dense foods-such as whole grains, vegetables, fruits, dairy, legumes, fish, and lean meats-is essential to meet caloric needs during pregnancy. Assessment of maternal health, including dietary history and micronutrient status, is critical to identify potential risks and ensure adequate nutrition. The increased need for micronutrients must be met to prevent complications and fetal growth."

Health Tips Best Foods to Eat During Pregnancy Maintaining a healthy and balanced diet during pregnancy is essential for both the mother's well-being and the baby's development. Here are some of the most nutritious foods to include: 1. Cruciferous Vegetables https://t.co/iF6jcDSzuCpic.twitter.com/DP4xcOCcog Tito Hare (@harerimana_tito) August 7, 2025

Debunking Pregnancy Myth

Many people believe that experiencing pain, swelling or bleeding during pregnancy is normal. However, Dr. Jain says that this is not the case as pain, swelling or bleeding during pregnancy is not something you should ignore. In her words, "Some people think you only need to go to the hospital when the baby is coming. That is not true. You should go to the hospital for check-ups with your doctor. These check-ups are important because they help find problems before they happen. Pregnancy is a time and you need to take care of yourself. Some families think that if a pregnant woman eats food it will be easier for her to have the baby... The mother and the baby need food to stay healthy. Some people are also scared of the scans or drugs thinking they always hurt them, which isn't true. Issues during pregnancy is not a matter of fate, it can be due to medical reasons. Right information and timely treatment can be a saviour for both child and mother."

Pregnancy is a big deal, and being aware of certain health emergencies associated with when a women start motherhood journey is non-negotiable. In a recent incident, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot opened up about cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) just weeks before giving birth. Sharing the shocking discovery, the 40-year-old star took to social media to pen down her experience.

She wrote, "Two years ago today, I was walking through a very dark valley in my life. Right beside that darkness, my daughter Ori was born, bringing an abundance of light into my world. Life is truly Yin and Yang... in every shadow, there is a spark of light, and within every light, there is a point of darkness. For those who don't know, I was in the late stages of my pregnancy when I suffered several blood clots in my brain."

The actress concludes her post, cautioning people out there to stay aware of the changes that occur in the body. Gal Gadot further wrote, "It was terrifying and painful. Staying alert and aware is what ultimately saved my life. (And the amazing doctors who took care of me). Always advocate for your health."

What Is Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (CVST)?

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), also known as cerebral sinovenous thrombosis, is a medical condition that occurs when blood clot occurs in the brain's venous sinuses. John Hopkins Medicine explains that this clot can keep blood from draining out of the brain, resulting in pressure buildup in the blood vessels. CVST often result in swelling and haemorrhage in the brain if timely intervention is not taken. It further states, "This chain of events is part of a stroke that can occur in adults and children. It can occur even in newborns and babies in the womb. A stroke can damage the brain and central nervous system. A stroke is serious and needs medical attention right away."

