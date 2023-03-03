WHO: One in Three Abortions Take Place In Dangerous Circumstances

Safe abortion is a fundamental right of every girl and woman. According to WHO, every year, over 25 million unsafe abortions take place and up to 37,000 women and girls die as a result. The global health watchdog also informed that one out of three unsafe abortions occur in the worst conditions in presence of untrained persons using dangerous methods. Reportedly, most unsafe abortions happen in developing countries.

According to WHO, evidence has shown that restricting access to safe abortion options does not reduce the number of abortions that occur but is more likely to drive girls and women towards procedures that are unsafe and not clinically approved. Lack of access to safe, timely and affordable abortion not only poses a threat to a woman's physical health but also their mental and social well-being.

What is safe abortion?

Abortion is safe when carried out using a method recommended by WHO, appropriate to pregnancy duration and performed by a person who have the necessary skills. If the two conditions are not met, then the abortion might be considered as unsafe. There are several types of abortion and which one is apt for a time depends on the duration of pregnancy. If the woman is in first trimester, options for abortion are usually medical abortion or vacuum aspiration. In the second trimester, a pregnant woman may undergo dilation and evacuation and in the third trimester, the pregnant person may be asked to go for labour induction abortion. Also, medical needs of how an abortion has to be conducted might differ from person to person depending upon the individual health complications. Hence, abortion can only be performed by a certified medical practitioner who possess the skills to do it. The following can happen if the abortion does not happen safely or is performed by a person who lacks skill-

Incomplete abortion Hemorrhage Infection Uterine perforation (uterus pierced by a sharp object) Damage to the genital tract and other internal organs

Medical safety might not be enough

As per a popular media journal, social safety might be equally necessary apart from medical safety when a woman might weigh her options for abortion. In the context of abortion, it means a healthcare service provider who is affordable and can conceal the procedure from their social neighborhood. It has been observed in accidental pregnancies that some women might not view well established health facilities as their first choice. The reason being that privacy shall not be protected. These girls and women might fear the documentation that comes with the process, fear of bumping into known people and also might fear the judgement of healthcare providers. Many times, they will end up looking for alternatives that are locally available, inexpensive and where privacy can be maintained. According to WHO, around 45 per cent of all abortions are unsafe, of which 97 per cent are happening in developing countries.