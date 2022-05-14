When Emergency C-Section Is Needed?

There are two types of caesarean section, planned or elective and unplanned or emergency C-section. Read on to know the deference.

A caesarean surgery or C-section is a surgical procedure in which a baby is delivered through a cut in the mother's abdominal and uterus wall instead of the vagina. If there are no serious problems with pregnancy or women's health, the baby can be safely delivered through vaginal birth. However, a caesarean is necessary if there are problems that can lead to complications during the birth. There are two types of caesarean section; planned or elective and unplanned or emergency C-section.

What is a planned/elective C-section?

Women prefer planned caesarean surgery because it allows them to control when their baby is born. Moreover, it also helps to reduce their anxiety about getting into labour. An elective C-section can only be done if the patient gives it in written form and the doctor allows it. While getting an elective caesarean may have some advantages, it also comes with lots of challenges.

Some positives of getting the surgery include;

Lower odds of the baby getting deprived of oxygen during delivery

Lower risk of the baby experiencing trauma

Some negatives of getting the surgery include;

Having a caesarean delivery once will most likely mean that you may need to undergo a C-section with future pregnancies as well

with future pregnancies as well As it is a major surgery, there could be complications

Longer recovery period of c-section

Reasons for elective c-section

Some of the common reasons for planned C-sections are;

Previous caesarean section : If a woman has previously had a caesarean section, having a vaginal birth can cause extreme bleeding, threatening the baby and the mother.

: If a woman has previously had a caesarean section, having a vaginal birth can cause extreme bleeding, threatening the baby and the mother. Position of the baby : If the doctor is unable to turn the baby who is positioned buttocks or feet first instead of the head, a c-section is preferred.

: If the doctor is unable to turn the baby who is positioned buttocks or feet first instead of the head, a c-section is preferred. Placenta Previa : If the placenta blocks your cervix from where the baby has to be delivered, a C-section is the safest way to give birth without causing heavy bleeding.

: If the placenta blocks your cervix from where the baby has to be delivered, a C-section is the safest way to give birth without causing heavy bleeding. Medical condition : If the mother faces health issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart condition, or kidney disease, it may be better to undergo a c-section and avoid pregnancy complications.

: If the mother faces health issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart condition, or kidney disease, it may be better to undergo a c-section and avoid pregnancy complications. Having more than two babies: Giving birth to triplets or multiples is always done via c-section.

What is an emergency C-section?

The ideal way to give birth is through vaginal delivery. However, natural birth can put the mother or baby's health at risk in some instances. It is possible that a problem may arise during labour that leaves the doctor with no choice but to do an emergency C-section instead of vaginal birth. These unplanned surgeries often save the lives of the mother or her baby.

You may like to read

Reasons for emergency C-section

Some of the common reasons for an emergency C-section are;

Painful and slow labour : If a woman goes into labour and there is no progress for a long time, it can put the woman at high risk for infection.

: If a woman goes into labour and there is no progress for a long time, it can put the woman at high risk for infection. Size of the baby : In certain cases, the baby's head is too big to pass through the woman's pelvis. This calls for an emergency C-section.

: In certain cases, the baby's head is too big to pass through the woman's pelvis. This calls for an emergency C-section. Baby's health : If the doctor finds an issue with the baby's heartbeat during labour, they choose to do an emergency C-section instead of waiting for a vaginal delivery. Another instance where a C-section is required is when an umbilical cord stops the baby's oxygen supply.

: If the doctor finds an issue with the baby's heartbeat during labour, they choose to do an emergency C-section instead of waiting for a vaginal delivery. Another instance where a C-section is required is when an umbilical cord stops the baby's oxygen supply. Placental abruption : If the placenta separates from the uterus during labour, it can lead to heavy bleeding and complications for the baby.

: If the placenta separates from the uterus during labour, it can lead to heavy bleeding and complications for the baby. Previous C-section: If a woman tries to give a normal birth after having undergone a c-section surgery in the past, there is a chance that their surgery scar will reopen. Doctors will choose to do a caesarean in such cases.

Takeaways

Pregnancy can be unpredictable, so the mother-to-be should be well aware of the reasons and complications of caesarean delivery even if they do not plan to choose the option willingly. Giving birth to a baby is a beautiful experience. Whether it was done through caesarean or vaginal delivery does not matter as long as the mother and the baby are healthy.

The article has been contributed by Dr Astha Jain Mathur, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Indore.