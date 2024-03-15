What To Expect After A C-Section Delivery? This Is What A Doctor Says

There is no shame in asking for help from the medical staff after your surgery. (Photo: Freepik)

According to a doctor, C-section is one of the 'hardest things ever'. She shared some real truths about what a new mother can expect post-surgery, such as the amount of pain that is caused when using the washroom, while walking, laughing, and such.

C-section is one of the two ways of delivering a baby, the other one being vaginal birth. In C-section, or Cesarean section, surgical delivery of a baby happens through a cut (incision) made in the mother's abdomen and uterus. Doctors opt for it when they believe it is a safer delivery method for the mother and her baby. According to hopkinsmedicine.org, the incision made in the skin is either in an up-and-down (vertical) manner that extends from the belly button to the pubic hairline; or across from side-to-side (horizontal) manner, wherein the cut extends across the pubic hairline. It is used most often, because it is understood to heal well, and there is less bleeding. But, what happens after the baby is delivered? What can the mother expect her recovery to look like?

In a social media post, Dr Shalini Verma, an obstetrician-gynecologist said that while not many people talk about this, recovery after C-section is one of the 'hardest things ever'. She shared some real truths about what a new mother can expect post-surgery, such as the amount of pain that is caused when using the washroom, while walking, laughing, and such. Read on.

Uncontrollable Shakes

The first thing to know is that there will be a lot of shaking. According to the doctor, your entire body will shiver from the 'immediate hormonal shifts'. It could also be a reaction to the anaesthesia. While it seems scary, it is just a matter of a few minutes or at the most, a few hours. The patient can relax, as they will be given a blanket for comfort.

Not Being Able To Change Positions In Bed

Dr Verma said 'pain and tenderness' in and around the abdomen prevent you from shifting in bed and changing sides. It can make sitting up a difficult process, too. This is where you will need the support of the medical staff. Ask for help.

First Walk After Birth

The first time you walk after giving birth may feel like you are learning to walk again. Do not worry while taking the first few steps. Be gentle with yourself and remind yourself that you can do it.

Pains In Shoulders Due To Trapped Gas

Expect some amount of pain around the shoulders. According to the doctor, it can happen because there is gas trapped in the body. After surgery, the bowel movements become sluggish. It is advisable to take 'anti-gas medications'. Walk gently every few hours to relieve trapped gas.

First Time Relieving Yourself After Birth

The obstetrician-gynecologist warned that this may be the 'hardest thing' ever. It can be painful, and to avoid the pain, drink 8-10 glasses of water, eat fibre-rich food, and take stool softeners. Walking around can help. Do not worry about tearing any stitches. "Having water and running the tap while you are in the washroom will ease the first pee, too," she said.

Coughing And Sneezing

Coughing and sneezing will hurt. The doctor explained it is because of the pain and tenderness around the incision area. She suggested 'splinting', which is holding a pillow against the abdomen over the incision. It is 'very helpful in easing pain' while coughing, sneezing and laughing.

Numbness Around The Incision

Expect the area around the incision site to stay numb for a long time after the surgery. "Be patient, it will fade with time and be back to normal in 3-6 months," said the expert, suggesting mothers to stay calm since recovery takes time.