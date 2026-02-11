What the Neglect of Breast Milk Research Reveals About Medical Priorities

Breast milk, long overlooked by science, is a complex, adaptive biological system shaping immunity, gut microbiome, and infant development deserving urgent research.

Dr Rujul Jhaveri

The question about why research on breast milk has been neglected can make people shift in their seats. Some grow defensive while some quietly nod, aware of the imbalance but unsure how to explain it. Why did science spend more time, money, and effort studying erectile dysfunction than understanding breast milk?

The discomfort is justified. Breast milk is the first substance to enter the human digestive system. It feeds the brain while it is still wiring itself. It trains the immune system before it learns to recognise danger. It sustains life at its most fragile stage. Yet for decades, this extraordinary biological process was treated as routine, almost invisible.

Meanwhile, erectile dysfunction which is also an important and valid medical condition became a research priority, supported by funding pipelines, and pharmaceutical breakthroughs.

This contrast is not about competition between conditions. It is about attention. About whose health was studied with urgency, and whose was quietly assumed to "manage somehow".

When Something Essential Is Mistaken for Something Simple

For a long time, breast milk was described in the most reductionist way possible. If an infant grew along the expected curve, the system was declared successful. The story ended there.

This narrow framing shaped everything from textbooks to hospital protocols. Lactation was labelled "natural", and natural processes were often dismissed as self-correcting. If something went wrong, the failure was rarely attributed to physiology or systems. It was attributed to the woman.

Poor latching by baby? Try harder.

Pain? That is normal.

Low milk supply? Stress less.

The underlying assumption was simple: breastfeeding should work on its own.

Medical education absorbed this thinking. Obstetrics and paediatrics syllabi spent limited time on lactation physiology. Young doctors were trained to recommend breastfeeding but were rarely taught how to diagnose or manage delayed lactogenesis, nipple trauma, insufficient milk transfer, or mastitis beyond antibiotics.

As a result, countless women struggled in silence. Not because solutions did not exist, but because the medical system had not bothered to look closely enough.

What was missing was not laboratory capability or scientific tools. What was missing was the belief that breast milk deserved deep investigation.

What Changed When Science Finally Looked Closer

When research attention eventually turned toward breast milk, the shift was startling. What had been treated as simple nutrition revealed itself as one of the most complex biological fluids known to medicine.

Human breast milk contains immunoglobulin A, lactoferrin, lysozyme, cytokines, chemokines, hormones such as prolactin and cortisol, growth factors, live immune cells, stem cells, microRNAs, and hundreds of human milk oligosaccharides.

One discovery changed everything. Human milk oligosaccharides cannot be digested by the infant. They pass through the gut untouched. Their purpose is not to feed the baby, but to feed beneficial bacteria, shaping the gut microbiome and training immune tolerance from the very beginning of life.

Suddenly, milk was no longer passive. It was instructive.

Research also revealed that breast milk is never the same from one feed to the next. Its composition shifts constantly, responding to the environment and the infant:

Milk for preterm infants differs from milk for full-term babies

Morning milk and night milk vary in hormone content

Maternal illness alters immune components

Infant infection triggers a rise in protective cells and antibodies

During breastfeeding, small amounts of infant saliva flow back into the mammary ducts. This is not incidental. It carries biochemical signals about the infant's health. The mother's body responds by adjusting milk composition sometimes within hours.

This is not nutrition. This is biological dialogue.

The realisation forced medicine to rewrite what lactation actually is: a responsive, adaptive, and intelligent system designed to protect human life at its most vulnerable point.

Why Erectile Dysfunction Fit the Research Model Better

The difference in research volume did not arise from scientific merit alone. It followed patterns that medicine has long relied upon.

Erectile dysfunction presented clear diagnostic criteria, measurable outcomes, and, crucially, pharmaceutical solutions. Once effective oral medications were developed, investment surged. Clinical trials expanded and journals filled quickly. The condition became visible, was discussed openly, and medically legitimised.

Breast milk research offered no such immediate returns. There was no single drug to sell and no device that promised rapid profits. The benefits of understanding lactation were long-term, preventive, and population-wide exactly the kind of outcomes that struggle to attract funding.

Cultural factors deepened this gap. Medical leadership and research institutions were historically male-dominated. Conditions linked to caregiving, reproduction, and motherhood were often viewed as personal responsibilities rather than physiological systems requiring expertise.

Breastfeeding was framed as instinct, not science. And instincts, in medicine, are rarely funded.

The outcome was predictable. Mothers were told breastfeeding was essential, yet were left unsupported when it became painful, exhausting, or medically complex.

The Quiet Cost of Looking Away

The consequences of ignoring lactation science were not abstract. They were felt daily, in hospital wards and homes.

Without strong evidence-based guidelines, breastfeeding advice relied on tradition and anecdotes passed down the generations. Women with cracked nipples, recurrent mastitis, low supply, or infants failing to thrive were often made to feel inadequate rather than clinically supported.

Healthcare systems focused heavily on breastfeeding promotion, but far less on breastfeeding care. Success was celebrated. Difficulty was personalised as failure.

Progress stalled in critical areas, including:

Development of lactation medicine as a formal clinical discipline

Structured hospital protocols for breastfeeding complications

Comprehensive training for healthcare workers

Workplace policies supporting continued breastfeeding

Preterm and low-birth-weight infants suffered the most. Without a full understanding of milk's biological complexity, neonatal nutrition strategies lagged behind what was possible.

The cost was shared by mothers whose experiences were minimised, and by infants whose early immune and metabolic foundations could have been strengthened sooner.

What This Imbalance Ultimately Says About Medicine

Medicine does not exist in a vacuum. It mirrors social values, economic incentives, and long-standing biases. When something is labelled ordinary or feminine, it is often overlooked. Breast milk carried both labels.

Correcting this is not about diminishing any field of research. It is about recognising that maternal and infant health are not peripheral. They are central to public health, long-term disease prevention, and human development.

Breast milk was never simple. It was simply ignored. Sometimes the most important knowledge lies in what has always been present, quietly sustaining life, waiting for someone to pay attention. And medicine is only now beginning to listen.