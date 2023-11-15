What Lactating Mothers Need To Know About Postpartum Exercising

If it gets overwhelming, consider outsourcing or giving responsibility to other family members so that it can ease your mind and help you save energy for breastfeeding and self-care later. (Photo: Freepik)

While the pregnancy period is special -- wherein the expecting mother has to take care of herself -- the post-pregnancy period is crucial, too, because along with caring for her baby, the new mother has to prioritise her own health (mental, emotional and physical) by eating healthy foods, staying happy and exercising a little every day.

Dr Priya Singh (PT), women's health physiotherapist and lactation consultant at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, Vashi says after childbirth, mothers are often worried about how they will balance their overall well-being by starting an exercise and fitness routine, while continuing to raise their newborn.

"Starting exercise after childbirth depends on various factors, like your pre-pregnancy activity levels, how much you could move during pregnancy, if there were -- or there are -- any underlying conditions attached with childbirth that needed care. Although, as per guidelines, it is considered safe to start with basic 'isometrics' exercises 24-48 hours after birth," says Dr Singh.

She adds that these exercises focus on individual muscles like the belly area, buttocks area and pelvic floor. "Contracting and releasing them helps in maintaining strength and improves blood circulation for healing and recovery. One can consider meeting a physiotherapist to get an individualised exercise plan post childbirth."

Exercising during lactation

There is a belief that exercising during the lactation phase affects the milk supply in mothers. "This is not very true," states the doctor. "This will entirely depend on the type of activity you choose, intensity of the activity, and on your dietary requirements. Focus has to be on moving your body, building strength, improving circulation, and not on reducing weight. As per research, mild-to-moderate exercise helps with early postpartum recovery and has no significant role in reducing milk supply in healthy mothers," she explains.

Exercising while lactating

There are many advantages to it, the expert says:

* Helps with joint aches and pains as you breast-feed, since a lot of pressure is on your shoulders and hands, which causes your muscles to get tight.

* Moving around often helps you digest your food better. Breastfeeding requires you to sit in one position throughout the day and that can cause bloating and digestive issues.

* Doing physical activities releases endorphins, which are happy hormones. They make you feel better.

* Helps in reducing swelling on the legs and on the body that occurs post childbirth.

* Early mobility post childbirth calls for a better joint and muscle health.

Things to be kept in mind

1. Avoid outdoor exercises for 4-6 weeks as your body needs time to heal and recover. You may begin with slow walks within your premises.

2. Learn and start basic joint mobility exercises and deep breathing exercises soon after you deliver for about 5-10 minutes a day while you stay indoors; it will engage your core muscles early and improve joint function. Do consider seeking your healthcare provider's advice.

3. Once you complete 4-6 weeks, you may start with a strength training program, as it helps with balancing your hormones and also makes your muscles and joints stronger. Check with your doctor.

4. Avoid waiting for a long time before beginning your exercise routine, because as you form a routine with the baby, it will be tough to break it later. Start with little exercise at home and gradually progress.

5. If it gets overwhelming, consider outsourcing or giving responsibility to other family members so that it can ease your mind and help you save energy for breastfeeding and self-care later.

6. Consider expressing your milk. Doing it once in a while during the day can help you save some time. You will also want your breasts to be emptied when you increase your exercise duration later.