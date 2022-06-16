What Is Self-Cycle In IVF? A Fertility Specialist Explains What It Entails

In-Vitro Fertilisation can be offered as a "Self-Cycle IVF" or "Donor Cycle IVF" depending upon the situation of the couple.

The inability to have children can be heart breaking for a couple. It can induce a multitude of emotions that can be quite overwhelming. Assisted reproductive technologies like In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) have provided a solution to couples with fertility issues to fulfil their dream of parenthood. However, it is essential that couples who want to opt for should know exactly what the procedure involves, its success rate and whether it is suitable for them. The decision should be taken after proper research, thought and deliberation.

What does IVF Involve?

One of the most effective forms of assisted reproductive technologies, IVF is a procedure in which mature eggs are retrieved from the ovaries of the female partner and are fertilized by the sperm of the male partner. This is done in a laboratory. The fertilised egg or eggs are then transferred to the uterus for implantation. One full cycle of In-vitro Fertilisation can take up to 3 weeks or longer.

What are the different types of IVF cycle?

In simple terms when a couple's own gametes (eggs and sperms) are used, it is known as self-cycle IVF. On the other hand, when either sperms or eggs from a donor are used, it is known as a donor cycle IVF.

The child produced as a result of donor cycle IVF will not inherit the DNA from its parents, whereas the one from self-cycle IVF will inherit the DNA of its biological parents. Therefore, generally Self Cycle IVF is the preferred treatment option unless it cannot be done due to some other clinical reasons.

It is important that the couple is well informed about the pros and cons of both the options before they embark on their IVF journey

When is Self-cycle suitable for you?

If you are undertaking IVF for the first time, your clinic will usually advise you to go for a self-cycle. However, if you fall in any of these categories, you may not benefit from a self-cycle

Increased age of the female partner

If the female partner is older, say in her 40s, then self-cycle may not be the suitable option. The quality and quantity of eggs of a female deteriorates significantly with age. The success rate of self-cycle IVF is better in younger women who are in their late 20s or early 30s

If the male partner has no sperm

If the man has zero sperm count and the attempts at surgically extracting the sperms (through testicular biopsy) have also failed to yield healthy sperm, then self-cycle IVF may not be suitable.

Poor egg/sperm quality from pervious treatment records

If the couple has a history of poor egg/sperm quality in their previous IVF cycles, then it is better for them to go for donor cycle.

But if a couple does not face any of the above issues, they can definitely opt for self-cycle IVF. It is essential that they do their research, seek the expertise of a fertility specialist in order to make a well-informed decision. The success of an IVF Cycle is dependent on several factors. Your fertility specialist will be able to guide you and help you decide on the best treatment plan suitable.

The article is contributed by Dr Yamini Agarwal, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Siliguri.