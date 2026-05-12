What is mifepristone? Why the abortion pill is facing fresh debate after 25 years on the market

Mifepristone is a widely used abortion pill which is again under debate as legal, political, and medical discussions intensify 25 years after its market approval.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 13, 2026 12:00 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Tripti Raheja

Abortion pill. (Image: AI Generated)

In the past few years mifepristone has been much in the news as a component of the abortion pill. However although it has become commonplace in public health discussions there is continued confusion regarding its definition, mechanisms of action and application to healthcare.

What is Mifepristone?

Mifepristone is a prescription drug that terminating pregnancy by preventing progesterone which is a hormone necessary for pregnancy. Without this progesterone the lining of the uterus breaks down preventing the pregnancy from continuing. According to the US Food and Drug Administration

mifepristone is used with another drug called misoprostol to perform a medical abortion.

Abortion pill. (Image: AI Generated)

How does the Abortion Pill Work

Medical abortion typically takes place in two stages. Firstly mifepristone is taken orally under the medical supervision to prevent the pregnancy from continuing. In 24 to 48 hours misoprostol is administered which stimulates uterine contractions and the removal of pregnancy tissue.

This is a very effective abortifacient particularly in early pregnancy up to the 10th week of gestation. When taken correctly both medications are consistently proven to be effective in clinical data with rates of over 95 per cent. The National Institutes of Health (NIH)points out that this practice is very common as it is non-invasive and can be done without surgery.

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After consumption what happens to it?

According to Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi most people experience cramping and bleeding after taking both mifepristone and misoprostol. She explained, "The bleeding may be heavier than a normal menstrual period which indicates that the medication is working. Other symptoms include nausea, fatigue, fever, chills or slight digestion upset which are usually temporary side effects and will subside within a few days. But it is usually recommended to do a medical follow up to complete the process and make sure there are no complications."

Abortion law. (Image: AI Generated)

Safety and medical concerns

Mifepristone has been well researched and is deemed safe when administered by a trained medical professional. Medical abortion with mifepristone and misoprostol is considered an essential health care service by the WHO and other international health organisations.

Several factors are typically taken into account by doctors before they prescribe it such as gestational age, medical history and any health conditions. Additionally this drug is not recommended in certain conditions such as ectopic pregnancy or certain chronic health problems, where alternative care may be necessary.

Side effects and recovery

It is important to note that side effects are possible with any medicine with common symptoms such as abdominal pain, bleeding, dizziness and fatigue. In rare cases there may be some complications like heavy bleeding and infection which may need urgent medical care. Rest, fluids intake and avoiding over-exertion are generally all that is necessary for recovery for a few days. Emotional reactions also differ and support systems or counseling can help some people.

Mifepristone continues to be a crucial medication for reproductive health internationally. Those who use it say access to accurate information is vital as is medical supervision and safe pathways to care. With the ongoing debates on reproductive health worldwide it is important to have knowledge about the medications involved so as to lower misinformation and aid in medical science driven healthcare decisions.

This content is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical, legal or professional advice. Readers should consult qualified healthcare professionals for personalized guidance.