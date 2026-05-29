What is maternal mortality rate (MMR)? Explained

Maternal mortality rate (MMR) measures deaths during pregnancy, childbirth or post-delivery. Understanding its causes highlights critical gaps in healthcare access, nutrition and maternal safety.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 29, 2026 3:25 PM IST

Maternal Mortality Rate.

Pregnancy is one of the most joyous times of a woman's life but for a lot of women in the world complications while carrying the child and delivering the baby still turn out to be fatal. This is where the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) becomes an important topic to discuss for 'Saving Mothers' and 'Strengthening Futures'. A campaign that was once highlighted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) due to concerns about maternal mortality which remains a critical public health issue in India.

Maternal mortality in detail

Maternal Mortality Rate or MMR is the ratio of women who die from complications related to pregnancy during their pregnancy or childbirth or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy for every 100,000 live births.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reports these deaths can occur as a direct result of pregnancy or because pregnancy worsens preexisting disease. MMR is regarded as one of the best indicators of the quality of a country's health care system particularly maternal and emergency care services.

It is important to note that maternal deaths are not just medical but social and emotional tragedies for families because maternal deaths leave newborns without a mother and families are left in a state of emotional and financial distress.

According to Dr. Pankhuri Gautam, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OB/GYN) at Cocoon Hospital a high MMR is seen as an indicator of poor access to healthcare, delayed treatment, lack of skilled doctors at childbirth, poor nutrition, anaemia, poverty and low awareness of complications in pregnancy. Whereas a low MMR indicates better hospital care, healthcare policies, timely interventions and increased awareness among women of prenatal and postnatal health.

In a recent development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to share an update about the MMR in the state of Assam. He wrote on X (Previously Twitter) that compared with the 2006 data, "Assam's Maternal Mortality Rate has come down to 84. For the first time in our history, Assam is now below the national average of 88."

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There are some moments in public life which touch you very deeply. Today is one such moment for me. Assam's Maternal Mortality Rate has come down to 84. For the first time in our history, Assam is now below the national average of 88. When I took over the Health Department in Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 26, 2026

Causes of maternal death

Dr. Gautam mentions that maternal deaths are preventable if complications are detected early. Some of the major causes of maternal deaths are mostly attributed to excessive bleeding after childbirth, severe infections, unsafe abortions, prolonged labour and high blood pressure disorders like pre-eclampsia and eclampsia.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also highlights that postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) is one of the leading causes of mortality rate 'resulting in about 70,000 maternal deaths globally'. And this scene is observed especially in Low and Middle Income Countries (LMICs) where emergency care is not always available on time.

Who is at higher risk of MMR

Women in remote and less accessible areas are more vulnerable as they lack access to hospitals and trained health care providers. It is also likely that teenage pregnancies or pregnancies at an older age will cause complications. It is also important to note that some other health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, obesity or severe anaemia can also make pregnancy risky if not taken care of properly.

Tips to reduce maternal mortality

Dr. Gautam says that regular antenatal visits, hospital deliveries, good nutrition, iron supplements, vaccinations and post delivery support are crucial in reducing maternal mortality rates. She also mentions that reliable provision of an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and skilled birth attendants could save many lives. Also crucial is the public's awareness of the signs of complications during pregnancy such as excessive bleeding, swelling, fever, and decreased fetal movement.

India has gradually made improvements in the Maternal Mortality Rate through the contribution made by the Government healthcare programmes, free maternity schemes and rural outreach of healthcare services. But the OB/GYN says that there is still a need to focus on women's health, education and accessible health care facilities to ensure safer pregnancies and childbirth for every lady.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, treatment or public health guidance from qualified experts.