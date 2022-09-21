What Hormones Play A Role In PCOS? Understand From A Gynecologist

In women with PCOS, hormonal imbalance disrupts normal menstrual cycles, ovulation, and even conception.

Polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS is a common cause of infertility in women. The condition is associated with an imbalance in certain hormones that play a crucial role in the process of reproduction, and thus impacts one's fertility.

Which hormones are involved in PCOS? Dr. Asha Hiremath, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Motherhood Hospital, Indiranagar, Bangalore, provided answers to this question and more in an exclusive interaction with the HealthSite.

What is Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)?

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a condition that generally affects women in their childbearing years. About 26.7 per cent of women in the age group 15 to 44 have this condition. In this huge number, there are many women who are unaware of PCOS or are suffering from the condition but are not diagnosed with it. This condition affects the hormone levels of women where they produce a higher amount of male hormones than they should. This hormonal imbalance causes a lot of problems for them and affects their normal body functions. This generally interrupts their regular menstrual cycle and also makes it harder for them to get a healthy pregnancy. It can also lead to long-term severe consequences like diabetes and heart diseases. In general, birth control pills and metfornin which is also used in diabetes are used to fix the hormone imbalance and ease the symptoms of it. To manage the condition effectively, one has to know more about this condition and how it affects your body.

Which hormones are affected in this condition?

A woman's reproductive system has to bear the consequences that PCOS brings along with. It disrupts normal menstrual cycles, ovulation, and even conception. This is all due to the fact that PCOS heavily affects female hormones that play a major role in the process of reproduction. The imbalance of them can have a negative impact on one's reproductive health.

The hormones that are associated with PCOS include:

Androgens (male hormones)

(male hormones) Luteinizing hormone (LH) and Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH): They are produced in the pituitary gland and play a major role in ovulation. FSH stimulates the ovary in producing a follicle while LH triggers it to release a mature egg.

They are produced in the pituitary gland and play a major role in ovulation. FSH stimulates the ovary in producing a follicle while LH triggers it to release a mature egg. Estrogen and progesterone: These are important hormones that regulate the menstrual cycle

These are important hormones that regulate the menstrual cycle Insulin

The exact reasons behind the cause of PCOS is not known but high secretion of male hormones is believed to be responsible for interrupting the ovaries in producing a healthy egg. Genes, insulin resistance, and inflammation are the byproducts of this condition.

You may like to read

How do I know I have PCOS?

When you go for PCOS diagnosis, doctors usually check for symptoms like -

Higher than normal levels of androgen hormone

Irregularity in menstruation

Cysts in the ovaries

Your doctor will also ask for the physical changes that you have noticed like acne, face and body hair growth or weight gain.

A pelvic exam will be conducted to know if there are any problems with your vagina or in the reproductive tract, for which a doctor will insert their gloved finger in your vagina and will check for growths in your ovaries and uterus.

An ultrasound will be done to look for abnormal follicles or any other problems with your ovaries and uterus. Apart from these, blood tests are done to check higher than normal levels of androgen hormone in your body. It also helps in checking your cholesterol, insulin, and triglyceride levels and in evaluating the risk for related conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

PCOS has become quite common in women, but you can manage its symptoms with the right medications and lifestyle changes. You need to look for such signs and consult a gynecologist when you are in doubt. Early diagnosis and right treatment can help you in preventing long term severe health complications.