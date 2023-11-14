What Causes Bloating During Pregnancy And How Can You Deal With It?

Do you feel bloated during pregnancy? This could be the reason. (Photo: Freepik)

According to a doctor, pregnancy hormones relax the womb, and the digestive muscles also relax, resulting in reduced motility of the gut and slow digestion.

Pregnant women often complain of digestive issues, mainly bloating that causes excessive gas in the body and leads to other problems. But what causes it? And how can one deal with it? Dr Mythri Sharan BK, an obstetrician and a gynaecologist explained that it is a common problem seen during 10-12 weeks of pregnancy, and then after the completion of 28 weeks. Some people, however, may not encounter it. The doctor blamed the hormones relaxin and progesterone for it.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Mythri explained in a video that relaxin and progesterone reduce the motility of the gut, causing more-than-usual gas, along with burping and constipation. The doctor said that pregnancy hormones relax the womb, and the digestive muscles also relax, resulting in reduced motility of the gut and slow digestion. "This can lead to constipation, a common challenge for pregnant women; constipation can cause a person to feel bloated."

So, what can be done to reduce the bloating? The doctor listed the following points; read on.

1. Hydration: Drink plenty of water; at least 8 glasses of water per day. It increases the motility of the gut.

2. Walking: Make regular physical activity a priority. Walk every day for 15-20 minutes to tackle the issues of bloating, gas and constipation.

3. Fibre-rich food: Gradually increase the intake of fibre by eating fresh fruits, dried fruits, and whole grains. Pregnancy causes lots of gastric symptoms, so eat a lot of leafy vegetables, cucumber, orange, banana, dried figs, apricot, and raisins.

4. Probiotics: Eating curd and yogurt can help boost digestion. They support good bacteria to keep your gut happy, which may help fight constipation and gas.

5. Junk food: Avoid spicy and junk foods.

6. Eat in intervals: Opt for smaller meals in intervals as they will prevent your digestive system from getting overloaded, keeping gas and heartburn in check.