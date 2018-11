We all know about C-section, it is a surgical procedure to deliver a baby. Just prior to the surgery the anaesthesia provided to you might have its aftereffects. One might also get frequent headaches. Due to the childbirth stress, the constant headaches might get worse. When the well-being of the infant and the mother is of utmost importance Caesarean deliveries might become a necessity. Doctors have no choice but to choose the C-section method of delivery if they come across certain complications in the pregnant woman.

Caesarean delivery involves making a small cut in the belly of the mother that allows the uterus to be opened up to allow the baby to come out easily. To perform the surgical procedure, prior to the surgery the doctors inject partial anaesthesia in the spinal cord to numb the lower part of the body.

What causes a headache after C-section?

One will get pain not just in the spinal chord where the doctors inject the anaesthesia but she will also get a niggling pain in the head and neck as well. Sometimes post delivery this pain usually starts showing up. According to studies, at least one per cent of women might experience this form of a headache who have undergone a C-section delivery. When the injection is given in the spinal cord area, at times it might puncture layers of the spinal cord and the fluid interacts with other portions which result in a strong headache.

Other causes of a headache:

Some of the other causes of a headache include muscular tension, iron deficiency, hormonal imbalance, sleep deprivation, fluctuations in blood pressure. However, postpartum preeclampsia has also been associated with headaches post-C-section. When there is excess protein in your urine along with high blood pressure this condition occurs.

What are the usual symptoms of headaches post-C-section?

The pain could be extreme pounding inside the head with severe unstoppable pain at times or mild throbbing in nature. A headache would tend to worsen when you walk or sit down in an upright posture, stand up. Other symptoms are nausea, upset stomach, vomiting.

How to treat a headache post-C-section?

In a dimly lit room lie down on the bed this would reduce the pain slightly. To get relief from such headaches taking rest is the best way. Increase the fluid intake and a few medications might come in handy like painkillers.