During pregnancy, a lot of changes occur in a woman’s body. For a few women, the whole period of pregnancy can be absolutely hassle-free. And few others may have to face many complications which can put them and their unborn baby’s life at risk. Thus, here we will be discussing HELLP syndrome which happens after the 20 weeks of pregnancy.

HELLP syndrome (Hemolysis Elevated Liver Enzymes Low Platelet) is a series of symptoms that are extremely life-threatening to the mother and the unborn baby. This condition majorly affects the blood and liver. During the last trimester of the pregnancy, the majority of the HELLP cases are noticed. If not treated at the right time it can cause serious complications for the mother and the baby.

It is the condition where the red blood cells break down faster than usual. This can cause anaemia and may lead to a rapid drop in red blood cells. When the liver isn’t functioning properly, the liver cells leak certain enzymes into the blood. Low platelet count further aggravates the condition which can be fatal for a pregnant woman and can cause excessive bleeding.

However, a few common symptoms noticed in patients with HELLP syndrome are blurry vision, headaches, swelling hands, face and feet, weight gain, nausea, nosebleed, pain in the upper abdomen.

After being diagnosed with the condition, the treatment is primarily based on many factors like stages of pregnancy. However, if the baby is at a high risk of mortality the doctors recommend an immediate Caesarean.

After delivery, the mother is put on high medication to manage the blood pressure after delivery. If the platelet count gets too low there will be a transfusion of blood.