What Are My Chances Of Getting Pregnant With In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)?

Age is a significant determinant of IVF success

The success of an IVF cycle depends on several factors. Here's how to increase your chances of IVF pregnancy success.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) has emerged as a transformative fertility treatment, offering hope and new opportunities for individuals and couples struggling to conceive. However, the success of an IVF cycle can vary depending on several factors. Understanding the success rates and the influential factors can help individuals make informed decisions and manage expectations during their journey toward parenthood.

Dr. Amrita Singh, Sr Gynecologist and Infertility Specialist, Pristyn Care, expounds, "IVF success rates are typically reported as the percentage of live births per IVF cycle. The success rates of IVF treatments vary based on the woman's age, ranging from around 40-50 per cent. The success rates generally decline as the woman's age increases."

"Other factors that can influence IVF success rates include the number and quality of embryos transferred, the clinic's expertise, and the cause of infertility. Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) can also improve success rates by identifying healthy embryos for transfer."

Factors that affect your chances of getting pregnant with IVF

Dr. Amrita elaborated on the factors can influence the success of an IVF cycle:

Age: Age is a significant determinant of IVF success. Women in their 20s and early 30s tend to have higher success rates due to healthier eggs and a more receptive uterus. As age advances, the quality and quantity of eggs decline, affecting the chances of successful fertilization and implantation.

Underlying Health Conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, and uterine abnormalities, can impact IVF success. Treating or managing these conditions before starting IVF can improve outcomes.

Lifestyle Factors: Lifestyle choices can play a role in IVF success. Maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, and managing stress can positively influence the chances of conception.

Ovarian Reserve: A woman's ovarian reserve, which reflects the number and quality of eggs, directly impacts IVF success. Diminished ovarian reserve may require customized treatment approaches.

Sperm Quality: Male factor infertility, including low sperm count or motility issues, can affect IVF success. Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) can address these concerns by directly injecting sperm into eggs.

Embryo Quality: The quality of embryos selected for transfer significantly influences success rates. PGT can identify chromosomally normal embryos, enhancing the likelihood of a successful pregnancy.

Previous IVF Attempts: The success of a subsequent IVF cycle may be influenced by previous attempts, especially if there were implantation failures or miscarriages.

Coping with Stress: Emotional well-being and coping mechanisms can impact the body's response to fertility treatment. Seeking support and managing stress can positively affect IVF outcomes.

Take away

IVF is a remarkable fertility treatment that offers hope to many, but it is essential to recognize that success rates can vary based on individual circumstances. While age and underlying health conditions are significant factors, lifestyle choices and clinic expertise also play pivotal roles.

"Seeking guidance from a reputable fertility specialist, understanding individual fertility factors, and maintaining a positive mindset can pave the way for a successful IVF journey," Dr. Amrita adds.

