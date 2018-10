Edema or swelling of feet and ankles during pregnancy is quite common. It affects about three-quarters of pregnant women starting around week 22 to week 27 of pregnancy. During pregnancy, edema occurs when body fluids increase to nurture the baby and you. This is mostly a harmless condition. It’s also just as normal not to experience noticeable swelling (one in four lucky pregnant women don’t). However, if your hands and/or face become puffy or if swelling persists for more than a day at a time, talk to your doctor about it. Excessive swelling can be one sign of preeclampsia – but when it is, it’s accompanied by a variety of other symptoms (such as elevated blood pressure, rapid weight gain and protein in the urine).

But if it is simple edema, here are simple ways to deal with it:

Avoid long periods of standing or sitting: If your job involves being on your feet a lot, take breaks and have a seat. If you’re sitting down a lot, take a five-minute stroll at least once an hour. This will avoid fluid accumulation in the feet.

Keep your feet up: If possible, elevate your legs when you’re sitting either use a stool at your desk or use pillows in the bed to do this.

Sleep on your side: If you don’t already, try sleeping on your side (preferably your left) – it helps keep your kidneys humming along, which in turn helps waste elimination and reduces swelling.

Exercise regularly: Do some pregnancy-appropriate exercise, such as walking (which keeps the blood flowing instead of pooling) or swimming, of course, after taking permission from your doctor. These exercises will help to keep your blood and fluids circulating preventing the accumulation.

Avoid tight elastic-top socks or stockings. Your goal is to let blood and fluids flow as freely as possible to avoid things that can do just the opposite.

Wear comfy shoes: Invest in orthotic shoes or inserts as well, which can make your feet feel better and can reduce leg and back pain during pregnancy too. Once you get home, switch to a pair of soft slippers.

Drink lots of water: It may seem counterintuitive to try to flush out fluids with fluids but drinking eight to ten glasses of water a day will help rid your system of excess sodium and other waste products, minimizing swelling.

Limit salt intake: Limiting too much salt increases swelling – so don’t cut it out entirely. But like everything, it’s best to keep your intake in moderation and salt to taste.