You need to take extra care during pregnancy to avoid unwanted complications. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of miscarriages in early pregnancy. This is an alarming trend and it may also be due to the pressures of modern life. Care during early pregnancy is especially essential as your body is in the process of getting used to the changes. Of course, miscarriages can happen because of any number of reasons. But you also need to take precautions to ensure that this does not happen to you. Also Read - World Pre-eclampsia Day: Here’s all you need to know about this pregnancy complication

Here, let us see how you can avoid miscarriages in early pregnancy. The first three months of pregnancy are crucial. So be alert to any discomfort or unusual signs. Also Read - World Pre-eclampsia Day 2020: Check your blood pressure at home and other symptoms too

Go for regular health checkups

This is very important. You must never ever miss a doctor’s appointment especially in the first trimester or the first three months of pregnancy. This is crucial and will help you enjoy peace of mind and you will know that your baby is perfectly safe. In case there is anything wrong, your doctor will be able to rectify things fast. Things can go wrong quickly in the initial days of pregnancy, which is why you need to be in regular touch with your doctor for health follow ups. Also Read - World Pre-eclampsia Day: Know all about post-partum pre-eclampsia

Avoid drinking and smoking

You must not smoke or drink if you are pregnant. It can have a bad effect on your baby and also increase your risk of complications. Moreover, your risk of miscarriage also goes up considerably. So stay away from substance abuse if you are pregnant.

Take proper care of underlying health condition

Any underlying health condition may increase your risk of a miscarriage. Nowadays, high blood pressure or hypertension, thyroid disorders and diabetes are quite common among all age groups. You need to take care of your health first and then have a baby.

Take the necessary supplements

If you are planning a pregnancy, have a discussion with your doctor. Ideally, you must start taking supplements like folic acid at least three months before conceiving. Ask your doctor if you need to take any other supplements. This will go a long way in reducing your risk of miscarriage.

Follow a healthy diet

The best way to ward off a miscarriage is to boost your overall health. For this, you need to follow a healthy and well-balanced diet. If you are not sure about what to eat and what to avoid, ask your doctor or consult a nutritionist. You need to get your daily requirement of vitamins and minerals during this crucial time. Have a lot of fresh vegetables and fruits. Avoid caffeine.

Avoid stress

Stress is bad under any circumstances and pregnancy is no different. Try to relax and be calm during your pregnancy. Stress can trigger other conditions in your body that can induce pregnancy. Listen to soothing music, read a book or just chill. A calm and relaxed mind will ensure that you have a safe and smooth pregnancy.