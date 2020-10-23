Are you drinking enough water during pregnancy? Adequate water intake is essential for proper foetus growth. Read on to know what a Gynaecologist has to say.

Ever wondered how prenatal nutrients are delivered to your foetus? It is possible with the help of water. Water, in general, is required to stay healthy, and it becomes even more important for an expectant mother. Not only does it help the body to function properly, but also help form amniotic fluid, produce extra blood, carry nutrients, enhance digestion, flush out toxins, and build new tissue. Also Read - Follow this two-step skincare routine to combat pregnancy stretch marks

Therefore, it is essential for you to drink at least 10 glasses of water to maintain the health of the baby growing inside you and your own health, according to Dr Hemangi Negi, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Noida. “Water is an important compound for our human body, especially for a pregnant woman. It plays numerous roles during pregnancy both for the mother and the baby,” she said. Here’s why it is important for expecting mothers to stay hydrated. Also Read - Pregnancy incontinence: Know how to deal with this embarrassing side-effect of expecting moms

For blood supply

Dr Negi explains that adequate hydration of the body during pregnancy is important so that all the organs get good blood supply. Improved blood flow will also help mothers’ skin to glow, which is why a pregnant woman should drink at least 10 glasses of water per day. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their first child: 5 things first-time moms need to know

For transporting nutrients to the baby

“The fluid surrounding the baby, known as amniotic fluid, is made of water from a pregnant lady’s body. So, enough water intake during pregnancy will allow the amniotic fluid volume to be normal, which will help the baby to grow, resulting in a healthy baby. Water acts as a medium for transporting essential vitamins, minerals and other nutrients to the baby via blood cells of the mother so that the baby inside the uterus grows healthy,” explained the gynaecologist.

To avoid infections

Adequate water intake during pregnancy alleviates the chances of developing infections such as UTIs (Urinary Tract Infections). “Water flushes out the impurities along the urinary tract and thus reduces the chances of UTI and kidney stones,” she explained.

To curb digestive issues

Digestive issues like acidity, constipation is quite common during pregnancy. However, these problems can be avoided with proper water intake. Also, it provides a cooling effect, which can be beneficial for expecting mothers and the baby.

To reduce swelling

Pregnant women are prone to pedal oedema, a common condition throughout pregnancy that causes swelling in your feet, ankles and hands. Dr Negi recommends drinking 10 glasses of water every day to reduce the swelling. In some cases, it may even make the swelling disappear completely.

Some other things to keep in mind