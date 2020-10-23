Ever wondered how prenatal nutrients are delivered to your foetus? It is possible with the help of water. Water in general is required to stay healthy and it becomes even more important for an expectant mother. Not only does it help the body to function properly but also help form amniotic fluid produce extra blood carry nutrients enhance digestion flush out toxins and build new tissue. Therefore it is essential for you to drink at least 10 glasses of water to maintain the health of the baby growing inside you and your own health according to Dr Hemangi Negi Senior