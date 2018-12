Itching during pregnancy can be distressing. You may experience itching due to the changes occurring in your body. Hormonal changes, increased blood supply to the skin, stretched skin, dry and itchy skin, tiny raised spots all over the body, and so on, can result in itchy skin. So, just go for these home remedies and you are sorted!

1:You can opt for aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is loaded with medicinal properties and can help you to deal with skin infections. It carries phyto components have anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, which can help you to get rid of itching. You can take some aloe vera gel and apply it on the affected area. Then, just wash it off with warm water.

2: You can opt for baking soda

The mighty baking soda is alkaline in nature and can help in restoring the pH of your skin. This helps to get rid of the itchiness linked with pregnancy. You can add a small cup of baking soda to your bath water and soak in it.

3: You can opt for coconut oil

Coconut oil is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to soothe your itchy skin. Thus, it will moisturize your skin as well. So, just take few drops of coconut oil and massage it gently on the affected area.

4: You can opt for an oatmeal bath

Oatmeal is jam-packed with anti-inflammatory and antipruritic properties, which can help you to reduce the inflammation and itchiness of your skin. You can add oatmeal to your bath water and soak in it for 20 minutes. You will surely feel better!

5: You can opt for cold compress

A cold compress has a cooling and numbing effect which will help you to bid adieu to the inflammation and swelling. Thus, this can help you to get that much-needed relief from itching.

6: You can opt for lemon juice

Lemon juice is loaded with citric and ascorbic acids and can restore the pH of your skin, owing to which you will be able to reduce itching and soothe your inflamed skin.

The takeaway message: If you have a dry skin, make sure that you moisturize it. Speak to your expert regarding the right moisturizer. Don’t go for a hot water bath as it can dry out your skin and result in itchy skin. Wear loose-fitting clothes and drink a lot of water. Remember that using chemical products can also aggravate your itching. So, see to it that you consult your dermatologist before using any products. Avoid using over-the-counter medications as well.