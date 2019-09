Sex without protection can have many avoidable repercussions. It can expose you to sexually transmitted diseases and can also lead to an unwanted pregnancy. If you are sexually active, it is important to practice proper contraception. The only other option is abstinence, which is not really a solution. Therefore, it is better to explore other methods. There are many options available in the market. The most preferred one is usually oral contraceptives. These are hormone-based tablets that can save you from an unwanted pregnancy. But, sadly, this can also give you type 2 diabetes, according to a recent study.

ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE CAN INCREASE RISK OF TYPE 2 DIABETES: EXPERTS

A new study published in the Journal of Endocrinology says that use of contraceptive pill can increase your risk of type 2 diabetes. This is a health condition in which your body becomes ineffective in using insulin secreted by the pancreas.

For the study, researchers enrolled 83,7999 French women. They followed them from 1992 till 2014 and took into consideration risk factors like smoking, physical activity, age, education level, family history of the condition, blood pressure, body mass index and socioeconomic status. After, adjusting these factors, they tried to figure out the role of hormones in increasing type 2 diabetes in these women.

It was seen that those women who used contraceptive pills between 1992 and 2014 were at a 33 per cent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

NATURAL ALTERNATIVES TO AVOID AN UNWANTED PREGNANCY

This finding is sure to confuse people who, till now, did not think twice before popping a contraceptive pill before sex. But you need not worry unnecessarily. There are other options available in the market that you can try to prevent an unwanted pregnancy. You can always use a condom, diaphragm, cervical cap, hormonal patches, injections and vaginal ring. Other than these, you can also go for intrauterine devices like IUDs, implants, etc. But if you are uncomfortable with these methods, you can always look at natural ways of avoiding pregnancies. These are safe alternatives, but, before trying out any of these methods, you must consult your doctor to avoid possible complications. Let’s look at a few natural methods of preventing an unwanted pregnancy.

Papaya

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain. It is actually responsible for suppressing the progesterone hormone. This hormone prepares the uterus for conception and maintains the pregnancy. This papain enzyme breaks down membranes. This is important for the development of the foetus in the uterus. Various other studies in the field have revealed that consumption of raw papaya actually

increases the level of oxytocin and prostaglandin hormones in the uterus. Notably, these chemicals are known to induce contraction in the uterus making it difficult to carry on the pregnancy.

Cinnamon

Also known as dalcheeni, cinnamon consumption can stimulate your uterus and lead to miscarriage. But it is not an instant solution for abortion. If you do not wish to be a mother for at least a year, consume cinnamon daily. You can have it by adding it in boiled water. Drink this tea on an empty stomach every day in the morning for better results.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is known to prevent conception. It works by increasing the secretion of the progesterone hormone, which is known to increase uterine contraction causing miscarriage. For this purpose, you can have 1500 mg of a vitamin C tablet twice a day. Consuming it 2 to 3 days after indulging in unsafe sex can give you the required results. If you do not wish to take any medicine, you can eat vitamin C rich foods like oranges, lemon, etc. But do not take this drug if you are already on some anti-coagulant medications or suffering from anaemia.

Apricot

This fruit is quite beneficial in preventing undesired pregnancies. It actually prevents implantation of foetus in the uterus. For effective result, mix 100 grams of dried apricot and 2 tablespoons of honey in a cup of water. Now, boil this mixture for approximately 20 minutes. Drink this every day in the morning. You can also eat 5 to 10 apricots after intercourse. Keep on having it till you get your menstruation.

Neem

Neem is an easily available herb that is known to be extremely effective in preventing fertilisation. It actually works by decreasing the motility of the sperm. You can have it in dry, oil or extract form. Neem oil, if injected in the uterus, can kill the sperms in 30 second. In fact, one neem injection can prevent pregnancy for one year. The best part about its use is that, neem doesn’t cause any side-effect and doesn’t interfere with the activities of the body. Consuming neem leaves on a daily basis can also make it an all-time contraceptive agent. And, don’t worry about your sex drive. Its consumption doesn’t affect that at all.