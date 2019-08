Pregnancy is a time of great joy. You look forward to the day when you will hold your baby in your arms. But if you are addicted to marijuana, it is time to do a reality check. This can negatively impact your child’s brain development. According to a new research published in the journal Psychological Medicine, maternal marijuana use can negatively affect foetal brain during the early stages of pregnancy.

But now there is good news for parents. When science finds a problem, it also looks for a solution. The same is the case here. Scientists have found that eating choline-rich foods or taking choline supplements may protect the child from potential harm.

For the research, scientists enrolled 201 women who were expecting and also using marijuana before pregnancy. Also, they continued using it during the gestation period. Scientists followed them during and after pregnancy. The study team found that infants of mothers who used marijuana beyond 10 weeks of gestation, had decreased cerebral nervous system inhibition at one month of age. Also, they had lower regulation score when they were three months old.

This can lower a child’s reading ability and conscientiousness at the age of four. Additionally, it can increase his distractibility by the age of 9. Infants whose mothers had higher gestational choline in early second trimester did not display these traits.

WHAT IS CHOLINE?

Choline is an essential nutrient that helps in various physiological processes like metabolism, synthesis of neurotransmitter, transport of lipids, etc. Its deficiency is known to cause muscle damage and abnormal accumulation of fat in the liver. This can lead to a condition called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

The research clearly states that maternal choline levels is associated with children’s improved duration of cuddliness, attention and bonding with parents. Some of the foods rich in choline include peanuts, eggs, rice, spinach, wheat, etc. Apart from these, there are several other foods that are known to improve the cognitive health of your child if eaten during pregnancy.

SMART FOOD CHOICES FOR THE SAKE OF YOUR CHILD’S BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

It is needless to say that whatever you do or eat impacts your child while you are expecting. During pregnancy, doctors recommend that you pay special attention to your diet. This is because there are certain inflammatory foods that can be dangerous for your baby. Here we give you a list of foods you should consider adding to your diet during this crucial period.

Fatty fishes

Fatty fishes like salmon, tuna, herring, etc. are extremely rich in omega-3 fatty acids. And these fatty acids play a crucial role in the development of a child’s brain, says a study published in the journal Brain Research. They actually help in supporting the growth of neurons and their connections to one another, thus forming the architecture of a child’s brain. Pregnant ladies should also consider having oysters as they are rich in iodine. Notably, a low iodine level is already associated with negative impact on a baby’s brain development.

Blueberries

Considered to be a superfood, blueberries are jam-packed with fibre and vitamins A and C. These nutrients contribute to improved overall learning capacity and motor skills in children. If you are pregnant, include blueberries in your daily diet to boost your baby’s cognitive development. Due to the presence of antioxidants in them, blueberries can fight against free radicals in the body. Also, they are saturated with flavonoids and this can improve your child’s eyesight.

Eggs

Eggs are rich in protein, vitamin D and low in calories. They contain the amino acid choline, which help in enhancing the memory of your child. But make sure you are not eating unpasteurised eggs. They contain bacteria and this may cause complications. If you are allergic to eggs or your family has a history of egg allergies, consult your doctor before introducing it to yourself and your baby.

Broccoli

Broccoli contains two important nutrients called vitamin K and choline. The former is known to strengthen your child’s cognitive abilities whereas the latter has been scientifically proven to improve memory. It also contains omega-3 fatty acid called DHA, which is considered to be an excellent food for your baby. Broccoli is jam-packed with antioxidants and fibre. As earlier mentioned, they can fight against free radicles and improve learning capacity.

Avocado

Avocado is the goldmine of nutrients that can boost your baby’s health. It is jam-packed with vitamin K, potassium, folate and monosaturated fats. They help in better blood circulation to the foetus, thus contributing to the development of a healthy brain. Additionally, this green fruit is rich in vitamin B-complex, that can keep hypertension at bay.

Almonds

Almonds contain magnesium, a nutrient that protects foetal brain and lessen the risk of brain injuries. Also, they are rich in healthy fats, vitamin E and protein. Vitamin E is known to help in cognitive and brain development. Also, it improves a child’s immunity. Brain boosting omega-3 fatty acids are also abundantly present in almonds. So, if you want to give birth to a brainy child, eat a handful of almonds every day. Almonds also help in regulating the weight of both mother and child. Manganese present in these nuts helps in the formation of strong and healthy bones. As an expecting mother, you should also consider eating almonds as they can prevent the risk of high blood pressure.