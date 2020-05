Pregnancy is a time for celebration. Once you enter this space, you look forward to motherhood and all the joys that come with it. But this is also the time when you need to take extra care of yourself. Your body goes through many changes to accommodate your baby and you may face many difficulties. But all this is nothing compared to your anticipation. One big question that most expecting mothers face is whether to go in for a normal delivery or a caesarian section. Many women nowadays opt for the latter for personal reasons. But doctors are of the opinion that a normal delivery is the best. Also Read - Is pregnancy a viable option for couples under lockdown?

Benefits of a normal delivery

This was the way women gave birth since time immemorial. Things changed only with the advent of modern medical science. Of course, caesarian birth is required in many cases when there are complications. But if you can have a normal delivery the benefits are many. You will have a shorter hospital stay and a faster recovery. Breastfeeding can also start almost immediately after birth and your risk of complications from a major surgery is not there. This is also more healthy for your baby. You will squeeze fluid out of your baby's lungs during a normal delivery. Moreover, as your baby passes through the birth canal, he or she will ingest bacteria that will boost immunity. A normal delivery will also bring down your child's risk of childhood obesity and asthma.

Tips that will help you have a normal delivery

A healthy pregnancy will ensure that you have a normal delivery. Here are a few tips that will help you avoid a caesarian section.

Be happy

If you are positive and happy during pregnancy, you have a better chance of having a normal delivery. Too much stress is bad. So try to relax and stay happy. Do things that make you happy. Take up a hobby, go for nature walks, listen to soothing music and meditate.

Maintain your weight

If you are overweight, your chances of caesarian birth go up significantly. Avoid unnecessary weight gain. Weight gain is normal during pregnancy. But try not to gain more than 12 to 15 kilos in those 9 months. Eat sensible meals and do some exercises regularly. Weight gain is also the cause of many pregnancy complications like gestational diabetes, high blood pressure and pre-eclampsia, which may call for a caesarian birth.

Exercise

You need to perform some low impact exercises daily during your pregnancy. This will help you in normal delivery. Take up swimming or go for walks. In fact, swimming is the best exercise for an expecting mother and you can do this till the date of delivery. Also do Kegel exercises regularly. These simple exercises will make your pelvic floor muscles strong. You can start this during the third trimester for a smooth and natural delivery. Pelvic stretches will also help in smooth delivery smooth. You can also practice some squats to strengthen your core muscles.

Eat well

Nutrition is important for a healthy foetus. Your baby needs to be strong for a normal delivery. So, include fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet and avoid processed and fried foods. Don’t smoke or drink. Make sure you get your required amount of all nutrients like protein, minerals, vitamins and fibre daily.