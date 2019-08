If you are pregnant and want an intelligent baby, all you need to do is eat right. We are not kidding. A good pregnancy diet has the ability to make your unborn baby’s brain strong. It can help in her cognitive development and can also keep her away from learning disorders and some severe health conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. This is what a new research is saying.

High-fat diet can protect your foetus from Alzheimer’s disease: Research

According to a new study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, eating fat-rich foods like salmon, nuts, cheese, avocadoes, etc. during gestation can potentially guard your little bundle of joy in your womb. It will protect her from changes in the brain that are known to cause Alzheimer’s disease later on in life. Previous studies have found that people whose mother developed Alzheimer’s disease post 65 are at an increased risk of developing the disease. To scientists, transfer of genetic material seems a reasonable reason for that. They also believe that a high-fat pregnancy diet plays a significant role here.

To understand the exact association between a fat-rich diet and Alzheimer’s disease, the study team took the help of some mice. Some of these mice were given a high-fat pregnancy diet. After their offsprings were born, they were switched back to a regular diet, which the mice followed till the end of their lives.

When the offsprings turned 11 months, doctors perform tests to test their learning ability and memory. They found that those offsprings whose mothers ate fat-rich foods during pregnancy had better learning and memory skills compared to those born to mothers who were on a regular diet during gestation.

They also found that the improvement was due to good synaptic integrity. This means that a diet rich in fat can significantly improve synapse function. Notably, synapses play a significant role in learning and memory formation. They are the places where the neurons come together to relay information.

Pregnancy diet to follow for brainy kids

A child is very active the whole day. From trying to learn a language to playing and figuring out other things happening around, a child’s brain goes through a lot. She needs enough energy and resources to be able to achieve success in all walks of life. And, that is what foods can help with. Here we give you a list of foods that you must include in your pregnancy diet to make sure your baby performs better both inside and outside of a classroom.

Fatty fish

Fishes like salmon, mackerel, etc. are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for the development of your child’s brain. It is advised to have at least two or more servings of fatty fishes every week. Also, pregnant ladies have low iodine, which is not good for your baby at all. To make sure that the level of iodine is enough in your body, you can opt for oysters.

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like spinach and lentils contain folic acid. This nutrient is essential to protect your child’s brain from tissue damage. Also, folic acid helps in reducing the risk of neural tube defects and eliminates various heart defects in babies. Risk of developing preeclampsia during pregnancy remains high. To reduce its risk, you can opt for this nutrient.

Blueberries

Being rich in antioxidants, blueberries can help in your baby’s cognitive development. This super fruit can also protect her from heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease, says a study presented at a meeting of the American Chemical Society. In fact, they can potentially improve your child’s attention. If you don’t want to eat blueberries, you can go for its substitutes that include tomatoes, raspberries, blackberries, beans and artichokes.

Eggs

Eggs contain an amino acid called choline. This can potentially help in enhancing your child’s brain development and memory. Eggs are also rich in protein and low in calories. If you wish to opt for eggs, make sure you get unpasteurised ones as the other variety may contain bacteria, which may lead to complications.

Almonds

Almonds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are just great for boosting brain development. You may include a fistful of almonds to you diet if you wish to give birth to a child who is intelligent. Additionally, they are jam-packed with other essential nutrients like magnesium, fats, protein and vitamin E. You can also have peanuts during pregnancy to boost the intelligence of your kid. Walnuts are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids. So, you can opt for them too.

Greek yogurt

Formation of healthy nerve cells is important for your baby’s cognitive development in the womb. And for that, your pregnancy diet must include protein rich foods. Greek yogurt is a rich source of protein. It is also good for your baby’s bone development. Additionally, Greek yogurt is rich in iodine, that can potentially help to reduce the probability of your child being born with low birth weight.

Cheese

Cheese is a rich source of vitamin D. This nutrient is essential for the cognitive development of your baby. It has been found that deficiency or low levels of vitamin D in pregnant mothers is associated with birth of babies with low IQ level. So, if you wish to have a child with healthy IQ, you know what to do. You can also expose yourself to the sun as sun rays help in the formation of vitamin D in the body.