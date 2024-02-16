Vitamin D For Gestational Diabetes: What Other Pre-Natal Supplements Should You Take?

Pre-natal vitamins are extremely important for pregnant women but there is one particular vitamin which can reduce risks of gestational diabetes and preeclampsia.

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes which only pregnant women are at risk of. It is typically diagnosed during the first term of pregnancy. However common this type of diabetes is, it may not happen to every pregnant women. But, it still continues to be a risk for many. What does gestational diabetes do? Like any other type of diabetes, gestational diabetes impacts the glucose or blood sugar levels. The high sugar levels become a risk for the woman's health as well as the unborn baby's. But, there is good news for women. gestational diabetes is can be controlled and prevented. The answer mainly lies in the person's dietary habits. If a woman eats takes her regular doses of nutrients and pre-natal vitamins, exercise and stay active and take her other medications, it can be very easy to control blood sugar levels. Another important fact to remember is that gestational diabetes only happens during pregnancy and in most of the cases, it will gradually heal after delivery. It is best to stay in touch with your doctor after delivery and conduct regular diabetes tests because gestational diabetes may increase a woman's risk of getting typ2-2 diabetes later in life. However, if she is careful enough with her health, this can also be prevented.

Experts say that vitamins are essential to prevent gestational diabetes but, there is only particular vitamin which is most effective. The answer is Vitamin D. According to studies, Vitamin D and Myo-inositol are the two important nutrients that can reduce the risk of diabetes. It is recommended that you take them in correct dosage during pregnancy and as advised by your doctor.

Important Pre-natal Vitamins That Can Prevent Gestational Diabetes And Other Complications

Folate acid or Folic acid for gestational diabetes: This is an important nutrient which will help prevent risks of birth defects, can boost egg quality, fertility and restore ovulation.

Vitamin D: This vitamin is essential to reduce the risk of gestational diabetes, miscarriage, low-birth weight, pre-term birth, preeclampsia and postpartum depression. You can take them through good vitamin D-rich foods or you can take supplements as recommended by doctors.

Iron is another important nutrient that is essential during pregnancy. It will help keep haemoglobin count intact, produce more blood and oxygen for the mother and baby.

Choline (450 mg minimum): promotes baby's brain development and cognition for the unborn baby.

promotes baby's brain development and cognition for the unborn baby. Omega-3 fatty acids, especially DHA (350 mg minimum): helps brain development for the baby.