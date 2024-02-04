Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Expecting Their Second Child, Confirms AB de Villiars

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child together: Let's know it from the experts on how to prepare yourself as a couple when planning a second pregnancy.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of the most beloved celebrity couples in India, are expecting their second child., as revealed by their good friend and ex-South African cricketer, AB de Villiers. As they anticipate their second bundle of joy, they're a wonderful reminder of the important factors parents must keep in view when expecting again.

Every parent knows that the first pregnancy comes with a rush of enthusiasm, tons of anxiety, and lots of things to be learned. But welcoming a second child into the world has its unique tests. Here are some critical aspects parents must pay attention to:

Maternal + Paternal: Health Matters

It is important to keep ensure a healthy physical and emotional state during pregnancy for both the mother and the father. What does this mean? It means that the parents should be focusing on a nutritious diet, keeping up with exercise, and reaching out for emotional aid whenever it becomes necessary.

Preparing For The Extra Responsibilities

The parents must prepare themselves to introduce a new one into the family while also caring for the first child can be a tightrope walk. It is important to make sure that the first child is not feeling left out or unloved.

Budgeting (Understanding The Extra Financial Pressure)

Welcoming a second child entails expanded financial responsibility. To deal with the added expenses like medical bills, childcare, education, and more, thorough planning and arranging finances becomes paramount.

Understanding Time Management

It is a wise decision to plan a second child early after having a first one. However, this comes with a set of challenges, and one of the biggest ones is time management. Having two kids to look after multiplies the need for good time management. To ensure they divide their time and attention effectively amongst both children, parents can plan their daily routines and rank their tasks by priority.

Now that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to welcome their second child, the nation is excited to greet the newest addition to their family. This news acts as a gentle nudge for every parent who is expecting for the second time to both appreciate the happiness and brace for the challenges that come with the arrival of a new life. Best wishes to the doting couple on this delightful news!