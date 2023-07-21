Viral Hepatitis And Pregnancy: How To Protect Your Child From Hepatitis B And C

Every pregnant woman should get a blood test for Hepatitis B and C as part of prenatal care.

Every pregnant woman should get tested for Hepatitis as part of prenatal care, says Dr Hrishikesh Pai and explains why.

Viral hepatitis is a type of liver infection caused by viruses, namely Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. If you are pregnant, you can transmit it to your baby although in most cases it does not affect your baby or your pregnancy. Hence, it is recommended that all pregnant women get tested for hepatitis, especially B and C, as part of prenatal care. Doctors do not routinely screen for hepatitis during pregnancy. If you have any reason to suspect you might have the infection, you should get it tested.

How is viral hepatitis transmitted from a mother to her child? How does it affect the baby? How babies can be protected from hepatitis? Renowned Gynaecologist and Infertility Specialist Dr Hrishikesh Pai answers FAQs about hepatitis in pregnancy here.

Dr Pai is attached to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, D Y Patil Hospital, Navi Mumbai & Fortis Hospitals in New Delhi, Gurugram & Chandigarh.

TRENDING NOW

Hepatitis B in pregnancy: How does it affect the child?

Hepatitis B is the most frequent and severe type of liver infection. Because most people who are infected with the virus do not develop any symptoms, the condition is known as a "silent epidemic." As a result, individuals can unknowingly spread the infection to anyone who comes into contact with them.

Hepatitis B can be harmful during pregnancy because the infection can transfer from an infected mother to the baby. This can occur during a C-section or vaginal birth. According to studies, 9 out of 10 women with Hepatitis B will pass it on to their babies.

Infants infected with the Hepatitis B virus have a 90 per cent probability of developing a chronic, life-threatening condition. They may develop severe liver problems due to the infection if they are not treated.

You may like to read

What to do if a pregnant woman is tested positive for Hepatitis B?

Every pregnant woman should get a blood test for Hepatitis B as part of prenatal care. If Hepatitis B is diagnosed, your doctor can administer a series of Hepatitis B vaccines to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

You must also remember that the virus is very infectious and can be transmitted to others through contact with an infected person's sperm, blood, or body fluids. So, the father and other family members should also get checked for Hepatitis B and vaccinated.

Caring for yourself is also important. You may require a few more tests to evaluate your liver's condition and determine the need for treatment. Although antiviral medications can help treat Hepatitis B, it is best to ask your doctor before taking any OTC medications, vitamins, or supplements while pregnant, as some drugs can harm the foetus.

How can we protect babies from Hepatitis B?

If a mother is tested positive for Hepatitis B during pregnancy, within 12 hours of birth, your infant should receive the first dose of the Hepatitis B vaccine and a shot of HBIG (Hepatitis B Immune Globulin). The HBIG shot boosts your baby's ability to fight the virus shortly after birth. When the vaccine and the HBIG dose are combined, the newborn is less likely to get the virus. However, it is only administered to babies whose moms have tested positive for Hepatitis B.

To avoid transmission, your baby must receive all Hepatitis B vaccine doses. Depending on your baby's weight and the type of vaccine, a series of three to four doses is given.

Your baby will get the first shot at birth, the second at one or two months, and the last at six months. Consult your doctor about when you should bring your infant back for shots.

Once your child has received all of their vaccines, get them tested. A blood test can determine whether or not your baby is immune to Hepatitis B. Generally, the blood test is done after two months of completing the shots. Before undergoing a blood test, the baby should be nine months old.

Can mothers with hepatitis B breastfeed their infants?

Breastfeeding does not expose your baby to the virus. There is no prohibition to breastfeeding if your baby has received the Hepatitis B vaccine or the first shot of HBIG within 12 hours after birth. However, if you have open sores in your breasts or cracked nipples, check with your doctor about whether you should breastfeed.

Hepatitis C in pregnancy: How it affects the baby?

You can contract this virus by coming into contact with blood or infected needles or eating contaminated food. The majority of people acquire it through sharing needles or other injecting equipment.

One in 20 infants born to mothers who have Hepatitis C gets the virus. This can occur in the womb, during delivery, or after birth.

The disease usually does not affect the baby before delivery. Your child will not get the virus through your breast milk, but if your nipples are cracked or bleeding, consult your doctor because the infection spreads through blood.

Most doctors recommend testing the baby for Hepatitis after 18 months as the new born still has its mother's hepatitis virus antibodies. Testing before that isn't helpful. Even if the infant is not infected, a test would indicate it is.

Key takeaway points

During pregnancy, doctors do not routinely screen for hepatitis. Get tested if you have any reason to suspect you might have it, such as using drugs or having sex with someone who has the condition.

Even if you are feeling fine, go ahead and do it. Hepatitis affects four out of five individuals, yet four show no symptoms. The doctor is unlikely to treat you for hepatitis while pregnant because the medications can cause birth defects. The easiest way to deal with hepatitis during pregnancy is to prevent it altogether.

While not all hepatitis types are preventable, safe and efficient vaccinations for Hepatitis A and B are available. For most types of hepatitis C, there is currently an effective treatment. Before planning pregnancy, it can lessen the risk to both the mother and the baby.

In some conditions, several treatment options may be available. In other cases, proper monitoring can assist your doctor keep on top of any potential risks to your or your baby's health.

RECOMMENDED STORIES