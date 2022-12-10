Varicose Veins During Pregnancy: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Varicose veins are unusually bulging, swollen, twisted veins that may bulge near the skin's surface. These red, blue or purple veins sometimes look rope-like and appear on your genital area. Haemorrhoids are also a type of varicose vein occurring in the rectal area. Varicose veins are common and are usually harmless. However, they are prevalent, affecting 40% of women during pregnancy. Know everything about spider veins and their management by Executive Physiotherapist Suryalakshmi Paleri, Cloudnine Group of hospitals, Malleswaram.
SPIDER VEINS
Spider veins are smaller, damaged, and appear as thin lines or branched webs. They are also called thread veins. They are easily visible through the skin and often on the legs, chest, or face.
These veins do not often cause pain but are usually treated for cosmetic reasons. In varicose veins, the problems develop from malfunctioning valves in blood vessels. As a result, the blood moving through the vein does not move forward correctly, causing an enlarged vein. Spider veins come from the same issue but can be worsened by conditions like obesity, heredity, pregnancy, and menopause.
The main difference between varicose veins and spider veins is their appearance. Also, varicose veins can be very painful, while spider veins typically don't hurt or cause leg swelling.
Some can have both varicose and spider veins, but spider veins do not always turn into varicose veins. They're primarily hereditary but can also develop due to obesity, pregnancy, menopause, use of birth control pills, prolonged sitting or standing, sun exposure, and injury.
CAUSES
Hereditary- You're more likely to get varicose veins if other family members have had them.
Increase in blood volume- The blood volume increases by up to 20 per cent during pregnancy. And hence the number of veins remains the same; there is more work for your vascular system.
Increase in the hormone levels- Spikes in hormones like progesterone relaxes the ligaments of the pelvis and the muscle cells in the walls of the vein. This makes the movement of blood more difficult during pregnancy. Leg muscles help move blood back to the heart, and when the powers of the veins become weak to move blood forward, the blood can build up in the leg veins, forcing the veins' walls to bulge.
Pressure from the uterus The growth of the fetus pushes against the organs and blood vessels in the abdomen. As a result, blood moves from the leg veins to the pelvic veins, or lower abdomen, before moving back to the heart. The pressure on these pelvic veins by the uterus stops the blood from flowing out of the legs. Being overweight, carrying twins/ multiples, and standing for a long time can also increase your chances of developing it.
Elevation of legs at the end of the day and limit your time standing or walking.
Compression stockings worn under clothing encourage upward pressure that helps blood successfully leave the legs and move up to the heart. They come in various sizes, strength levels, and styles ranging from knee-high to thigh-high.
Avoid sitting, standing, or being in any position for long periods. Instead, take breaks and keep changing positions regularly.
Ankle and toe movements- Lie down on your back, stretch your legs out and start with your ankle's front and back directions, clockwise and anticlockwise rotation and toe movements. This can also be done by sitting on a chair and stretching your legs in front of you.
Leg stretch on the wall- Rest with your legs up the wall with a pillow below the hips.
Walking- Walking regularly improves your circulation.