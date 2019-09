Medicines that are used to treat uterine fibroids and endometriosis can lower your oestrogen level, which could indirectly lead to vaginal dryness. ©shutterstock

Vaginal dryness is a common problem that many women face. According to the National Institute of Health, USA, chances of vaginal dryness increases with age. Women between the ages of 42 to 53 has a 19.4 per cent chance of experiencing this problem whereas in women between the ages of 57 to 69, this increases to 34 per cent. This does not mean that it can only happen to older women and sometimes even younger women may face this problem. Normally, the vagina and its walls are lubricated with a thin layer of fluid. Oestrogen helps in maintaining this fluid and lubrication. However, the drop in the oestrogen levels may lead to problems related to moisture in the vagina. This dryness is called vaginal dryness. It causes irritation, burning, loss of interest in sex, pain during coitus, bleeding following sex, soreness, itching and urinary tract infections (UTIs).

CAUSES OF VAGINAL DRYNESS

A woman could lose her fluids and experience a drop her oestrogen level because of various reasons. Once the cause is found, then you can also think about finding the treatment.

Menopause

Menopause is the most common cause of vaginal dryness. This can also be a symptom of premature menopause. The production of oestrogen goes down drastically during menopause. As the oestrogen level decreases, virginal lubrication also reduces. Therefore, virginal dryness is more common among older women.

Breastfeeding

The chances of vaginal dryness increase while women are breastfeeding. During breastfeeding, the production of prolactin and oxytocin hormone increases. Prolactin hormone can block ovulation and decrease the production of oestrogen. However, this is a temporary cause. As soon as a woman stops breastfeeding, oestrogen level rises back and the dryness goes away.

Pregnancy

Maintaining vaginal health is always tricky during pregnancy. Pregnancy plays with the hormones in the body. Depending on the behaviour of the hormone, suffering from vaginal discharge and dryness is very common. In this case, the lubrication goes back to normal after the delivery. There are no long-term or permanent effects.

Medications

Side-effects from anti-histamines can have a drying effect on the body. These medicines react with the fluids in the body and removes the natural lubrication from the vagina. Medication prescribed for respiratory diseases can also cause this. Other medicines that are used to treat uterine fibroids and endometriosis can lower your oestrogen level, which could indirectly lead to vaginal dryness. Prolonged use of these medicines can affect the balance of the bacterial culture of the vagina.

Stress

Stress is known to have an effect on hormonal functions. Apart from reducing oestrogen level, stress can also cause muscle rigidity. As the muscles get rigid, it could lead to poor blood flow and dryness in your private parts.

Lack of sex

There is no study that can prove it, but some experts believe that lack of sexual activity may cause vaginal dryness. They believe that it is temporary and could be resolved with time.