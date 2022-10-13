Vaccines Pregnant Women Should Get To Protect Their Baby From Diseases

Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis) vaccine is also included in this, through which the mother and the future child can be protected from serious diseases like tetanus, pertussis and diphtheria.

By getting these vaccines during pregnancy, you aren't just protecting yourself from diseases but your baby too.

Are you expecting? If you have been recommended to get any vaccine, don't miss it. Vaccinations during pregnancy not just keep you safe but also give your baby some early protection from diseases.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend getting flu, Tdap (tetanus, diptheria, and pertussis), and COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy. According to the health agency, getting the shots helps your body create antibodies against the diseases and some of these antibodies are likely to be passed on to the baby in the womb, giving them protection from those diseases as well during the first few months of life.

When should a pregnant woman get the Tdap vaccine?

The CDC recommends that you get a Tdap vaccine during the 27th through 36th week of each pregnancy, and better if you get the shot during the earlier part of this time period.

This vaccine can help protect newborns against whooping cough (pertussis), which can be life-threatening for them.

As per the CDC, about half of babies under 1 year old who get whooping cough need treatment in the hospital. The risk is higher for younger babies. Pertussis often causes mild symptoms in older children and adults, and thus they might not know they have whooping cough and can infect babies. Whooping cough is characterised by excessive coughing, but some babies with the condition may not cough at all, rather it can cause them to stop breathing and turn blue.

What is the right time to get a flu vaccine while pregnant?

Because pregnancy causes changes in the functions of immune system, the heart, and the lungs, pregnant women are more likely to get seriously ill from flu. Getting flu infection while pregnant can increase risk of pregnancy complications, including preterm labour and preterm birth, as well as pose health risks for the developing baby. Hence, it is important to get a flu vaccine during pregnancy.

According to CDC, flu vaccine can be administered during any trimester.

Is it necessary to get a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant?

Several studies have shown that pregnant women are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19, compared to those who are not pregnant. Additionally, COVID-19 during pregnancy can increase risk of complications that can affect the developing baby.

Health authorities around the world recommend COVID-19 vaccination for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, as well as those who are trying to get pregnant. Don't worry, COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy has been proven to be safe and effective.

So, if you're pregnant, stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, and get a booster shot when it's time to get one.

Possible side effects of vaccination during pregnancy

The CDC experts ensure that flu, Tdap, and COVID-19 vaccination during pregnant is safe for the mothers and their babies. But the agency also cautions about possible side effects of these vaccines in some people. These include fever, tiredness, body aches, and redness, swelling, and tenderness at the site of injection.