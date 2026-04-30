When a woman is pregnant every health decision seems to matter more. Expectant mothers have many questions about vaccinations including whether they are safe during pregnancy, types of vaccines to receive and what risks may exist for the baby as a result of vaccination. Healthcare professionals believe that sometimes the answers to these questions can be clearer than you think. Dr. Swati Sinha, Senior Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, Rosewalk by Rainbow Hospitals says that not only are some vaccinations safe for pregnant women but several immunizations are also highly recommended to protect both the pregnant woman and the developing baby.

Why vaccination matters during pregnancy

The reason some vaccines can be safely administered to pregnant women is that the woman's body undergoes changes to her immune system that make her more likely to become ill from various infections. According to Dr. Sinha some infections that can cause greater harm or more severe health effects in pregnant women than in non-pregnant people are flu and pertussis AKA whooping cough.

She said, "Receiving vaccinations can help create protective antibodies within the mother's body which are shared with the baby via the placenta. Receiving protective antibodies before and just after the baby's birth which is the first 3 months is critical because many of the vaccines for which the baby is supposed to be immunized are not administered until after the baby attains a certain age."

Which vaccines are safe and necessary?

The vaccines pregnant women are regularly encouraged to receive are in the following list. These vaccinations have been proven safe and effective in protecting both mother and baby:

Tetanus Toxoid (TT) immunizes against tetanic bacillus, dip diophodia and pertussis. This vaccine protects the infant during delivery against the tetanus bacillus and protects against disrupting the bopham condition when administered early enough.

immunizes against tetanic bacillus, dip diophodia and pertussis. This vaccine protects the infant during delivery against the tetanus bacillus and protects against disrupting the bopham condition when administered early enough. Flu Vaccine (Influenza) at any stage of pregnancy can help the mother and infant to avoid other complications related to flu.

at any stage of pregnancy can help the mother and infant to avoid other complications related to flu. Further depending on the specific risk factors or outbreaks between healthcare professionals could recommend additional vaccines based on your history or exposure to potentially harmful bacterial or viral infections.

"Several types of vaccines have concerns regarding their safety for use during pregnancy," Dr. Sinha explains. "For example because of theoretical concerns regarding possible adverse effects of drugs a vaccine with a harmful fetal or infant exposure containing live attenuated virus (e.g. measles, rubella, mumps (MMR) and chickenpox (Varicella) is generally considered inappropriate. The administration of these vaccines is typically conducted based on the conjunction with either prior to the introduction of pregnancy or after the conclusion of usual therapy."

Common myths around pregnancy vaccination

Myth 1: Vaccines can harm the baby

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Fact: Recommended vaccines are extensively studied and monitored so they are safe to use.

Myth 2: It's better to avoid all medicines and vaccines during pregnancy

Fact: While unnecessary medications should be avoided essential vaccines play a preventive role.

Myth 3: Healthy women don't need vaccines

Fact: Healthy pregnant women can also develop complications so vaccination is non-negotiable.

Myth 4: Vaccines can cause miscarriage or birth defects

Fact: No scientific evidence links vaccines to miscarriage or congenital abnormalities.

Vaccination during pregnancy is a safe and effective way to protect both mother and child. Dr. Sinha encourages avoiding reliance on myths or hearsay whereas expectant mothers should have open conversations with their healthcare providers to understand what is right for them.