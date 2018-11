Content suitable for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age. * T&C and Privacy Policy also apply

Sex after pregnancy involves not only exercising some caution when you get any action but also adapting to a lot of changes to make it comfortable for both partners. It may take some time till you can resume the wild moves and indulge in rough sex, till then you have to make peace with some soft, gentle moves to enjoy intimacy and restore bonding. Assuming that your child has resorted to a sleep schedule, which means your child sleeping for at least two hours at a stretch then it’s time to get cozy. Here are six facts about sex after pregnancy that you need to know.

So as you both lie in bed with each other super excited and ready to recreate some romance, we advise you go slow. Whether it is the c-section wound or the episiotomy scar that was preventing you from getting some action, you still need to be cautious during the initial days while resuming sex. Here is how to get her in mood post pregnancy and delivery.

If you are planning to do the missionary position, make sure your woman is comfortable enough to take your weight. If not, don’t be disappointed – sex against the wall, in the shower, spooning there are various ways of making it easier for her postpartum.

So, if it is missionary make sure there is enough back support for the woman. This is because the pelvic and abdominal muscles become loose after the delivery and it takes some time for them to regain strength. And it doesn’t happen on its own, proper exercise and strength training is needed to make the muscles strong. But don’t wait till then to get into the missionary act. If your woman feels pressure on the lower abdomen, give her a pillow to place on her lower back. This ensures proper back support and helps to elevate her bottom for a smoother penetration. Here are five things women can do to spice things up in a missionary position.

Placing a pillow below will help her in two ways: Make penetration easy for the man taking his weight off her back and then it would be easier for her to endure the jerks and actions as it would not hurt her pelvic area or lower back. So, if you are trying the missionary after postpartum, try it with a pillow.

