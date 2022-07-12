US To Approve Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pills Amid Abortion Ban: Precautions, Side Effects And More

US To Approve Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pills: Precautions, Side Effects And More

Birth control is a method of preventing unwanted pregnancy. There are various ways of birth control, available right now. However, the most prominent one remains hormonal contraception, such as 'a pill'.

In a big development, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering approving the first-ever over-the-counter (OTC) birth control pill. The decision to approve the contraception pills comes days after the Supreme Court banned abortion in the country. The birth control pill which the FDA is planning to give a nod to is a product from two companies - French drugmaker HRA Pharma and US-based Cadence Health. What is this pill made up of? According to HRA Pharma, it is an Rx-to-OTC switch for Opill, a progestin-only daily birth control pill (also referred to as a mini pill or non-estrogen pill).

This pill was already been approved for use since 1973, but only with a proper doctor's prescription. If approved, this would be the first daily birth control pill available OTC without a prescription in the US. Talking about the new contraception pill, Frederique Welgryn, Chief Strategic Operations and Innovation Officer at HRA Pharma said, "More than 60 years ago, prescription birth control pills in the US empowered women to plan if and when they want to get pregnant. Moving a safe and effective prescription birth control pill to OTC will help even more women and people access contraception without facing unnecessary barriers."

Birth Control Pill: What You Need To Know

How Does Birth Control Pill Work?

All the birth control pills contain a small amount of human-made estrogen and progestin hormones, which control the release of the egg from the ovary, also known as ovulation. These hormones inhibit your body's natural hormones to prevent pregnancy in a few ways.

These contraceptive pills also change the cervical mucus to make it difficult for the sperm to go through the cervix and find an egg for fertilization. They are also capable of preventing unwanted pregnancy by changing the lining of the womb so it's unlikely the fertilized egg will be implanted.

In the United States, most people use combination pills. These pills consist of both estrogen and progesterone to stop the ovaries from releasing eggs, and they make changes in your cervix and uterus that lower your chance of pregnancy.

What Are The Side Effects of Birth Control Pills?

Side effects of using a birth control pill can vary from mild to moderate. However, it is recommended that one should consult a physician immediately if the side effects persist for a long time. Some of the side effects of using birth control pill include:

Breakthrough bleeding or spotting more common with continuous-dosing or extended-cycle pills. Breast tenderness Elevated blood pressure Chronic headaches Vomiting or nausea Bloating or feeling gassy

(With inputs from IANS)